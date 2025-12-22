Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Records 4 Degrees Celsius, Gulmarg Coldest At Minus 2.4 Degrees Celsius
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 22, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir shivered through another wintry day as the valley entered Chillai-Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period that began on Sunday. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.
Cold conditions prevailed across the Valley, with sub-degree minimums reported at most places. Pahalgam settled at 2.4°C, Kupwara at 2.0°C, Shopian at 2.1°C and Pulwama at 2.9°C, while Srinagar Airport recorded a low of 3.8°C. In the Jammu region, Bhaderwah was the coldest at 2.2°C, followed by Banihal at 3.4°C. In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded minus 4.6°C and minus 4.2°C, respectively.
The cold wave was accompanied by widespread rain and snowfall. According to MeT Srinagar, Bandipora received the highest rainfall at 23.5 mm, followed by Ganderbal at 21 mm, Poonch at 20 mm, Pahalgam at 15 mm, Srinagar at 13 mm and Budgam at 12 mm till 8 pm on Sunday.
Higher reaches received fresh snowfall, disrupting surface and air connectivity. Gulmarg recorded about 5 inches of snow, Sonamarg 4 inches, while Machil in Kupwara received more than 8 inches. Snow depth crossed six inches at Tulail and Razdhan Pass in Bandipora and Zojila Pass near Sonamarg, officials said.
The adverse weather impacted flight operations at Srinagar International Airport, where two flights were cancelled. Due to operational reasons, two flights from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled as of now by the concerned airlines.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the respective airline,” an airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport authorities regret the inconvenience and appreciate passengers’ patience.
The cancelled flights included SpiceJet SG-181 to New Delhi and IndiGo 6E-6962 to Kolkata.
On the roads, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police reported slow movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) between the afternoon of December 20 and the afternoon of December 21 due to single-lane stretches at several points, including Balinalla, Dewal, Nashri-Dalwas and Marog-Kishtwari Pather, compounded by the breakdown of three heavy motor vehicles.
While NH-44 remains open for light motor vehicles, passenger vehicles and heavy goods vehicles from both sides, authorities cautioned commuters to travel during the daytime and avoid night journeys. Several key routes, however, remain shut due to snow accumulation. The Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag road, the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumari (SSG) road, and the Mughal Road were all closed for vehicular movement on Sunday and are closed for traffic today too.
The Traffic Police advised commuters to strictly follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking, warning that wrong-lane driving could worsen congestion.
According to the latest highway and weather outlook for December 22 and 23, intermittent rain and snowfall are expected to continue over the next two days, particularly over higher reaches, which could affect road conditions and keep vulnerable passes closed.
Authorities have cautioned that traffic on NH-44 may again be regulated or slowed depending on weather intensity and accumulation, and travellers should check road status with Traffic Control Units at Srinagar, Ramban and Jammu before undertaking journeys.
