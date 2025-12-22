ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Records 4 Degrees Celsius, Gulmarg Coldest At Minus 2.4 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Kashmir shivered through another wintry day as the valley entered Chillai-Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period that began on Sunday. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Cold conditions prevailed across the Valley, with sub-degree minimums reported at most places. Pahalgam settled at 2.4°C, Kupwara at 2.0°C, Shopian at 2.1°C and Pulwama at 2.9°C, while Srinagar Airport recorded a low of 3.8°C. In the Jammu region, Bhaderwah was the coldest at 2.2°C, followed by Banihal at 3.4°C. In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded minus 4.6°C and minus 4.2°C, respectively.

The cold wave was accompanied by widespread rain and snowfall. According to MeT Srinagar, Bandipora received the highest rainfall at 23.5 mm, followed by Ganderbal at 21 mm, Poonch at 20 mm, Pahalgam at 15 mm, Srinagar at 13 mm and Budgam at 12 mm till 8 pm on Sunday.

Higher reaches received fresh snowfall, disrupting surface and air connectivity. Gulmarg recorded about 5 inches of snow, Sonamarg 4 inches, while Machil in Kupwara received more than 8 inches. Snow depth crossed six inches at Tulail and Razdhan Pass in Bandipora and Zojila Pass near Sonamarg, officials said.

The adverse weather impacted flight operations at Srinagar International Airport, where two flights were cancelled. Due to operational reasons, two flights from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled as of now by the concerned airlines.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the respective airline,” an airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport authorities regret the inconvenience and appreciate passengers’ patience.