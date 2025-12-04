Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 4°C, Zojila Records Minus 17°C
The Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall at isolated higher reaches in Kashmir valley.
Srinagar: Kashmir shivered under an intense cold wave today as temperatures dipped further across the Valley, with Srinagar touching minus 4.0 degrees Celsius. The harshest conditions, however, were reported in the higher reaches where Zojila Pass recorded an extreme low of minus 17.0 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest location in Jammu and Kashmir today.
Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a minimum of minus 4.0 degrees, which is several degrees below normal for early December. Pampore dipped to minus 5.0 degrees, while nearby Pulwama remained one of the coldest spots in the plains at minus 5.6 degrees. Shopian also reported bone-chilling conditions with the mercury settling at minus 5.3 degrees.
Tourist destinations and hilly areas also reported a sharp plunge in temperatures. Gulmarg stood at minus 1.0 degrees, while Pahalgam, Anantnag and Baramulla each recorded minus 4.8 degrees. The popular meadow of Sonamarg touched minus 3.6 degrees.
In central Kashmir, Budgam recorded minus 4.2 degrees and Ganderbal reported minus 2.6 degrees. The northern district of Bandipora stood at minus 3.9 degrees, and Rafiabad in Baramulla district reported minus 4.6 degrees.
The Jammu region remained comparatively mild but colder than usual for the season. Jammu city recorded 8.0 degrees, while Katra stood at 8.4 degrees. Higher reaches showed a sharper fall, with Banihal at 2.1 degrees and Bhaderwah at 0.4 degrees, the lowest in the region. Rajouri recorded 1.7 degrees and Udhampur 3.0 degrees.
Ladakh witnessed another freezing night as temperatures stayed far below zero. Leh reported minus 9.0 degrees, Kargil recorded minus 7.8 degrees and Nubra Valley stood at minus 7.6 degrees.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 2, 2025
●2-3 Dec:Generally dry
●4-5 Dec:Possibility of light snow at isol higher reaches towards 4th late night/early morning of 5th Dec.
●6-7Dec:Generally dry
●8Dec:Possibility of brief spell of light Snow at isol higher reaches
●9-13:Partly cloudy pic.twitter.com/a5Q28yYqlZ
The Meteorological Department has predicted light snowfall at isolated higher reaches in Kashmir. The weather is expected to be generally dry till December 7 while there is possibility of brief spell of light snow at isolated higher reaches on December 8.
