Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 4°C, Zojila Records Minus 17°C

A lone boatman rows through thick fog on a freezing morning as cold wave conditions tighten their hold across the Kashmir Valley, in Srinagar on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Kashmir shivered under an intense cold wave today as temperatures dipped further across the Valley, with Srinagar touching minus 4.0 degrees Celsius. The harshest conditions, however, were reported in the higher reaches where Zojila Pass recorded an extreme low of minus 17.0 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest location in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a minimum of minus 4.0 degrees, which is several degrees below normal for early December. Pampore dipped to minus 5.0 degrees, while nearby Pulwama remained one of the coldest spots in the plains at minus 5.6 degrees. Shopian also reported bone-chilling conditions with the mercury settling at minus 5.3 degrees.

Tourist destinations and hilly areas also reported a sharp plunge in temperatures. Gulmarg stood at minus 1.0 degrees, while Pahalgam, Anantnag and Baramulla each recorded minus 4.8 degrees. The popular meadow of Sonamarg touched minus 3.6 degrees.

In central Kashmir, Budgam recorded minus 4.2 degrees and Ganderbal reported minus 2.6 degrees. The northern district of Bandipora stood at minus 3.9 degrees, and Rafiabad in Baramulla district reported minus 4.6 degrees.