ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 4°C, Zojila Records Minus 17°C

The Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall at isolated higher reaches in Kashmir valley.

A lone boatman rows through thick fog on a freezing morning as cold wave conditions tighten their hold across the Kashmir Valley, in Srinagar on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
A lone boatman rows through thick fog on a freezing morning as cold wave conditions tighten their hold across the Kashmir Valley, in Srinagar on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : December 4, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Kashmir shivered under an intense cold wave today as temperatures dipped further across the Valley, with Srinagar touching minus 4.0 degrees Celsius. The harshest conditions, however, were reported in the higher reaches where Zojila Pass recorded an extreme low of minus 17.0 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest location in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a minimum of minus 4.0 degrees, which is several degrees below normal for early December. Pampore dipped to minus 5.0 degrees, while nearby Pulwama remained one of the coldest spots in the plains at minus 5.6 degrees. Shopian also reported bone-chilling conditions with the mercury settling at minus 5.3 degrees.

Tourist destinations and hilly areas also reported a sharp plunge in temperatures. Gulmarg stood at minus 1.0 degrees, while Pahalgam, Anantnag and Baramulla each recorded minus 4.8 degrees. The popular meadow of Sonamarg touched minus 3.6 degrees.

In central Kashmir, Budgam recorded minus 4.2 degrees and Ganderbal reported minus 2.6 degrees. The northern district of Bandipora stood at minus 3.9 degrees, and Rafiabad in Baramulla district reported minus 4.6 degrees.

The Jammu region remained comparatively mild but colder than usual for the season. Jammu city recorded 8.0 degrees, while Katra stood at 8.4 degrees. Higher reaches showed a sharper fall, with Banihal at 2.1 degrees and Bhaderwah at 0.4 degrees, the lowest in the region. Rajouri recorded 1.7 degrees and Udhampur 3.0 degrees.

Ladakh witnessed another freezing night as temperatures stayed far below zero. Leh reported minus 9.0 degrees, Kargil recorded minus 7.8 degrees and Nubra Valley stood at minus 7.6 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light snowfall at isolated higher reaches in Kashmir. The weather is expected to be generally dry till December 7 while there is possibility of brief spell of light snow at isolated higher reaches on December 8.

Read More:

  1. Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperatures
  2. Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Continues To Shiver, MeT Predicts Cloudy Weather From Today

TAGGED:

KASHMIR WEATHER
KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR WEATHER
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.