Kashmir Water Chestnuts From Dal Lake Unsafe To Eat, Study Detects Heavy Metal Contamination
The research found that water chestnuts from Dal Lake contain toxic heavy metals, especially cadmium, posing health risks. It blamed pollution from untreated sewage contaminates.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Water chestnuts harvested from Dal Lake in Kashmir contain unsafe levels of toxic heavy metals, including cadmium, making them a potential health risk for consumers, a latest peer-reviewed study has claimed.
The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined contamination in water chestnuts collected from four major freshwater bodies in Jammu and Kashmir—Dal Lake, Hokersar Wetland, Manasbal Lake, and Wular Lake. Of these, the study claims that Dal Lake was most polluted, with the highest concentration of heavy metals detected in both the surrounding environment and the edible parts of the plant.
Water chestnut, locally known as ‘Singhara’ in Urdu and ‘Gour’ in Kashmiri, is a popular seasonal fruit across Kashmir. And as such supports the livelihoods of hundreds of families involved in harvesting and selling the crop. The findings raise concerns that contaminants absorbed by the plant could be passed on to people through regular consumption.
Scientists tested water, lake sediments, and different parts of the plant for eight heavy metals: cadmium, chromium, copper, cobalt, iron, manganese, nickel, and zinc. The most alarming results came from Dal Lake, where cadmium levels in the edible fruits measured 0.11 milligrams per kilogram. That is more than five times the maximum limit of 0.02 milligrams per kilogram recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization.
A dietary health risk assessment identified cadmium as the greatest concern. Its target hazard quotient, a measure used to estimate health risks from long-term exposure, exceeded the accepted safety threshold for samples collected from Dal Lake.
“Consumption of Trapa natans fruits harvested from Dal Lake should be limited until effective remediation and pollution-control measures are implemented,” the researchers said.
The study links the contamination to increasing urban pressure on Dal Lake. Srinagar generates about 193 million liters of domestic sewage every day, but nearly 140 million liters go untreated. Much of that wastewater eventually enters the lake, carrying pollutants that accumulate in its ecosystem.
The researchers noted that water chestnuts perform an important environmental function by absorbing contaminants from the water. But that nature of the fruit also allows toxic metals to build up inside the plant, thus creating a pathway for pollutants to enter the human food chain.
Heavy metal concentrations were highest in the roots at all four sampling sites. In plants collected from Dal Lake, iron levels in the roots reached 322.50 milligrams per kilogram, while zinc measured 82.45 milligrams per kilogram.
"Roots exhibited the highest heavy metal concentrations among plant tissues," the authors wrote, describing the species as a moderate translocator that stores much of the absorbed contamination in its root system.
The research also found a clear decline in pollution levels away from Dal Lake. Meanwhile, Hokersar Wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar city was ranked second, followed by Manasbal Lake in Ganderbal, while Bandipora's Wular Lake recorded the lowest accumulation of heavy metals.
Researchers attributed the relatively cleaner conditions in Wular and Manasbal lakes to stronger water exchange and lower levels of human disturbance. They said the findings highlight the urgent need to improve sewage treatment, reduce pollution entering Dal Lake and regularly monitor edible aquatic plants to safeguard public health.
Also Read