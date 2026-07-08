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Kashmir Water Chestnuts From Dal Lake Unsafe To Eat, Study Detects Heavy Metal Contamination

Srinagar: Water chestnuts harvested from Dal Lake in Kashmir contain unsafe levels of toxic heavy metals, including cadmium, making them a potential health risk for consumers, a latest peer-reviewed study has claimed.

The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined contamination in water chestnuts collected from four major freshwater bodies in Jammu and Kashmir—Dal Lake, Hokersar Wetland, Manasbal Lake, and Wular Lake. Of these, the study claims that Dal Lake was most polluted, with the highest concentration of heavy metals detected in both the surrounding environment and the edible parts of the plant.

Water chestnut, locally known as ‘Singhara’ in Urdu and ‘Gour’ in Kashmiri, is a popular seasonal fruit across Kashmir. And as such supports the livelihoods of hundreds of families involved in harvesting and selling the crop. The findings raise concerns that contaminants absorbed by the plant could be passed on to people through regular consumption.

Scientists tested water, lake sediments, and different parts of the plant for eight heavy metals: cadmium, chromium, copper, cobalt, iron, manganese, nickel, and zinc. The most alarming results came from Dal Lake, where cadmium levels in the edible fruits measured 0.11 milligrams per kilogram. That is more than five times the maximum limit of 0.02 milligrams per kilogram recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

farmer washes water chestnuts after collecting them from Wular Lake, in Bandipora on August 29, 2024 (File/ANI)

A dietary health risk assessment identified cadmium as the greatest concern. Its target hazard quotient, a measure used to estimate health risks from long-term exposure, exceeded the accepted safety threshold for samples collected from Dal Lake.