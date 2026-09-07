ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Veterinary Interns Threaten Strike As Stipend Protests Grow

Srinagar: Following a recent strike by medical interns, veterinary students in Jammu and Kashmir are demanding a similar stipend hike and have threatened an indefinite protest if the government fails to address their grievances.

Under the banner of Jammu & Kashmir Veterinary Students Association (JKVSA), a student body representing students of Sher-i- Kashmir Universities of Agriculture (SKUAST) Kashmir and Jammu, held a protest at the SKUAST Kashmir campus demanding a stipend hike.

A BVSC intern, Suhail Ahmad Dar, said the university had recommended a hike in their monthly payments three years ago, but the file has been pending in the finance department since 2023. “Our stipend is very low, only Rs 6,000 when other interns in other universities of the country are paid Rs 23,500,” he said.

​Another intern, Saliq Qureshi, said they had to travel to other districts and cattle farms for their clinical training, field work and emergency duties. “We have to pay from our own pocket. How can we arrange money for the travel when we are paid Rs 6,000 only,” he said, urging the government to process the file and increase their stipend.

Abha Thakur, an intern, said they would launch an indefinte strike if the government does not listen to their demand and hike their stipend.

The strike by the veterinary and animal husbandry interns follows the week-long protest by the MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir who are also seeking a hike in their monthly stipend.