Kashmir Veterinary Interns Threaten Strike As Stipend Protests Grow
Following medical interns, veterinary trainees in Jammu and Kashmir have threatened an indefinite strike over low stipends amid political outrage.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Following a recent strike by medical interns, veterinary students in Jammu and Kashmir are demanding a similar stipend hike and have threatened an indefinite protest if the government fails to address their grievances.
Under the banner of Jammu & Kashmir Veterinary Students Association (JKVSA), a student body representing students of Sher-i- Kashmir Universities of Agriculture (SKUAST) Kashmir and Jammu, held a protest at the SKUAST Kashmir campus demanding a stipend hike.
A BVSC intern, Suhail Ahmad Dar, said the university had recommended a hike in their monthly payments three years ago, but the file has been pending in the finance department since 2023. “Our stipend is very low, only Rs 6,000 when other interns in other universities of the country are paid Rs 23,500,” he said.
Another intern, Saliq Qureshi, said they had to travel to other districts and cattle farms for their clinical training, field work and emergency duties. “We have to pay from our own pocket. How can we arrange money for the travel when we are paid Rs 6,000 only,” he said, urging the government to process the file and increase their stipend.
Abha Thakur, an intern, said they would launch an indefinte strike if the government does not listen to their demand and hike their stipend.
The strike by the veterinary and animal husbandry interns follows the week-long protest by the MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir who are also seeking a hike in their monthly stipend.
Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator alleged that the government was threatening the parents of the protesting MBBS and BDS interns to end the strike.
“The brightest of our students become doctors, and after years of relentless work and sleepless nights, all-time service to the sick, they are reduced to a commodity, never acknowledged, even after serving. These future medicos are denied stipends that don’t even meet the Minimum Wages Act. If minimum wages are guaranteed to workers, why are they denied to the interns who hold our lives in their hands?” PDP legislator Waheed Para said.
“40 crore. That’s the price of justice for young doctors who sacrifice sleep every night so that this healthcare system doesn’t collapse. The government couldn’t find that. But it found time to threaten their parents. They went on hunger strike. And instead of listening, terrified parents are now being warned that their children’s careers will be destroyed. You should not scare youth into silence,” Parra posted on X.
Before Parra, the ruling National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also said that the interns are being coerced by Principals of the Medical Colleges to end the strike and resume work.
Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education said the demand to hike the stipend is genuine. “The file regarding the hike in their stipend is lying in the finance department. I have met students; we are talking to them. They should trust us. We won't lie to them,” Itoo said, urging the students to resume their work in hospitals.
Also Read