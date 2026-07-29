ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Varsity Ends Contract Of 70 Lecturers During Summer Vacation, Violating Engagement Guidelines

Srinagar: The Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) in Jammu and Kashmir has prematurely disengaged over 70 lecturers during summer vacations, 11 days before their contracts ended on July 31. The decision not only denied the teachers a rightful salary but also violated the 2024 Higher Education Department (HED) guidelines as well.

The disengagement order dated April 4 was circulated to lecturers hired for the 2025-2026 academic session just one day before the government announced a 14-day summer vacation from July 21 to August 3 in Kashmir Valley colleges and 11 days before their academic contracts ended on July 31.

“In view of the commencement of the academic session 2026-27, the candidates who were engaged as lecturers on an academic arrangement basis for teaching IG/PG programs for the academic session 2025-26 by the Cluster University of Srinagar be disengaged w.e.f. 20th July 2026 (AN),” read the order issued by the CUS Registrar to all the Constituent Colleges of the varsity.

The lecturers were delivering their services in the five constituent colleges of Sri Pratap College, Amar Singh College, Abdul Ahad Azad Degree College, Bemina, Government College Women, and the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (popularly known as the B.Ed. college) in Srinagar.

The aggrieved lecturers told ETV Bharat that the move caused a loss of 10 days’ salary for over 70 faculty members engaged by CUS across its five allied colleges and violated the HED 2024 guidelines for academic arrangement faculty engagement.

According to these guidelines, issued vide Government Order No. 137-JK(HE) of 2024 on March 1, 2024, Assistant Professors/Teaching Assistants, Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Librarians, and Assistant Librarians for all Government Degree Colleges, autonomous colleges, GCET, and Constituent colleges of Cluster University, Jammu and Srinagar, are engaged for a maximum of one academic session only because the colleges lack adequate regular staff.