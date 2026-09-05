ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Valley's Upper Reaches Receive Season's First Snowfall, Rains Lash Jammu; IMD Predicts More Showers For Next 2 Days

Jammu: In a sudden change in weather, the higher reaches of Bandipora and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir Valley received the season's first light snowfall on Saturday. On the other hand, intense monsoon showers lashed the plains of Jammu last night.

There is forecast of fairly widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir today, with more showers likely over the next two days.

According to the weather department, the upper reaches of Bandipora and Ganderbal witnessed light snowfall, marking the first snowfall of the season in these areas. Meanwhile, the Jammu plains experienced heavy rain overnight.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Jammu and Kashmir will witness scattered rainfall for the next two days, with the weather improving after that.