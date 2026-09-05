Kashmir Valley's Upper Reaches Receive Season's First Snowfall, Rains Lash Jammu; IMD Predicts More Showers For Next 2 Days
IMD has advised people to remain alert as rainfall is expected to continue over the next two days, before conditions improve.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Jammu: In a sudden change in weather, the higher reaches of Bandipora and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir Valley received the season's first light snowfall on Saturday. On the other hand, intense monsoon showers lashed the plains of Jammu last night.
There is forecast of fairly widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir today, with more showers likely over the next two days.
According to the weather department, the upper reaches of Bandipora and Ganderbal witnessed light snowfall, marking the first snowfall of the season in these areas. Meanwhile, the Jammu plains experienced heavy rain overnight.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Jammu and Kashmir will witness scattered rainfall for the next two days, with the weather improving after that.
As per IMD, maximum temperature was recorded in Srinagar at 33.5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded 25.8 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 21.2 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 30.2 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 29.6 degrees Celsius and Kathua 33.4 degrees Celsius.
Despite the rainfall, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for traffic in both directions. All other passes also remained operational.
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