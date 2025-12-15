ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Upper Reaches Brace For Fresh Snowfall; Night Temperature Recorded Above Freezing Point

The Meteorological department has predicted mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.

People walk along the Amarnath track as fresh snowfall blankets the area, in Baltal, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

Srinagar: Even as night temperatures remained above normal across large parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological department has on Monday forecasted the possibility of very light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of the Kashmir division for today.

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara logged 1.6 degrees and Baramulla settled at 0.9 degrees. Pampore was among the colder spots at 0.5 degrees, while Awantipora dipped below freezing to minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Shopian also recorded a sub-zero minimum of minus 0.1 degrees.

Tourist destinations and higher reaches saw relatively mild nights for mid-December. Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.2 degrees, and Sonamarg 1.9 degrees. Kokernag and Qazigund both recorded minimum temperatures above 2 degrees, while Bandipora was comparatively warmer at 2.7 degrees.

In the Jammu region, night temperatures were significantly higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 11.4 degrees Celsius, with the airport station slightly warmer at 11.6 degrees. Katra registered 10.7 degrees, Kathua 9.4 degrees, and Batote and Ramban both settled at 8.3 degrees. The coldest in the region was Banihal at 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh continued to experience colder conditions, though temperatures remained close to seasonal averages. Leh recorded a minimum of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 1.2 degrees, and Nubra Valley minus 0.1 degrees.

Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of very light rain or snowfall over isolated higher reaches of the Kashmir division.

For today, the weathermen suggests generally cloudy skies, with temperatures in Srinagar likely to hover around a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius and a minimum near 1 degree, while Jammu is expected to see a high of around 19 degrees and a low close to 11 degrees, the MeT's Srinagar centre said.

KASHMIR WEATHER
KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

