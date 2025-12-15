ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Upper Reaches Brace For Fresh Snowfall; Night Temperature Recorded Above Freezing Point

People walk along the Amarnath track as fresh snowfall blankets the area, in Baltal, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Even as night temperatures remained above normal across large parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological department has on Monday forecasted the possibility of very light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of the Kashmir division for today.

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara logged 1.6 degrees and Baramulla settled at 0.9 degrees. Pampore was among the colder spots at 0.5 degrees, while Awantipora dipped below freezing to minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Shopian also recorded a sub-zero minimum of minus 0.1 degrees.

Tourist destinations and higher reaches saw relatively mild nights for mid-December. Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.2 degrees, and Sonamarg 1.9 degrees. Kokernag and Qazigund both recorded minimum temperatures above 2 degrees, while Bandipora was comparatively warmer at 2.7 degrees.

In the Jammu region, night temperatures were significantly higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 11.4 degrees Celsius, with the airport station slightly warmer at 11.6 degrees. Katra registered 10.7 degrees, Kathua 9.4 degrees, and Batote and Ramban both settled at 8.3 degrees. The coldest in the region was Banihal at 3.1 degrees Celsius.