ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir University Scientist Suspended After Arrest In Rape Case, Victim Alleges She Was Forced To Terminate Multiple Pregnancies

Srinagar: A Scientist at the Department of Computer Sciences, University of Kashmir, has been suspended following his arrest in a rape case, officials said.

An order issued by the university's Administration Teaching Section on Tuesday said Sajad Mohammed Khan was placed under suspension with immediate effect after being taken into custody. The action was taken under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, in connection with FIR No. 11 of 2026 registered at the Women's Police Station Rambagh.

Police said Khan, 53, a resident of Soura in Srinagar, has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sources said he is married and has two children.

According to the complaint filed by a 28-year-old woman, the accused approached her in 2018 and entered into a relationship. She alleged that he had physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. She said she became pregnant multiple times and that the pregnancies were terminated at his insistence.