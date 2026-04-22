Kashmir University Scientist Suspended After Arrest In Rape Case, Victim Alleges She Was Forced To Terminate Multiple Pregnancies
The complainant alleged that the accused scientist threatened her and her family and warned of releasing her private photographs on social media.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Srinagar: A Scientist at the Department of Computer Sciences, University of Kashmir, has been suspended following his arrest in a rape case, officials said.
An order issued by the university's Administration Teaching Section on Tuesday said Sajad Mohammed Khan was placed under suspension with immediate effect after being taken into custody. The action was taken under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, in connection with FIR No. 11 of 2026 registered at the Women's Police Station Rambagh.
Police said Khan, 53, a resident of Soura in Srinagar, has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sources said he is married and has two children.
According to the complaint filed by a 28-year-old woman, the accused approached her in 2018 and entered into a relationship. She alleged that he had physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. She said she became pregnant multiple times and that the pregnancies were terminated at his insistence.
The woman also accused him of financial exploitation. She alleged that he pressured her to arrange money on various pretexts, including medical needs. She claimed she sold land in the Kanihama area of Budgam, disposed of gold ornaments, and took a loan from a UCO Bank branch in Srinagar in her name. She further alleged that the accused used the money to construct his house and maintain an expensive lifestyle.
The complainant said the relationship later deteriorated when she asked him to marry her. She alleged that he threatened her and her family and warned of releasing her private photographs on social media.
Meanwhile, the police registered a FIR No. 11 on April 20 at the Women’s Police Station Rambagh. "The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway," a police official said.
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