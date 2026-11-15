ETV Bharat / state

‘Seizures Not Enough, Probe Entire Supply Chain’: Kashmir Trade Body On Fresh Rotten Meat Haul

Srinagar: A day after 2000 kilograms of rotten meat was seized from a Railway Station in Kashmir, the apex trade body of the Valley expressed serious concern, saying that the seizure alone would serve little purpose unless the entire supply network was investigated.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President, Javid Tenga, said the rotten meat seizure has once again revived memories of a crisis that had brought the entire meat and hospitality sector to its knees and caused enormous economic hardship to thousands of people last year.

Tenga said the latest seizure was particularly alarming because the consignment was detected during a surprise inspection, raising serious questions about how much unsafe meat may have entered Kashmir without being detected.

On Saturday, the Food Safety department and police seized 2000 kgs of rotten meat from Budgam Railway station after the railway police were alerted about the consignments.

The seizures followed a year after rotten meat was seized across the Valley by food safety authorities. The meat and frozen chicken were being transported and traded in Kashmir without maintaining compulsory temperature control measures.

“If such a large consignment can be detected during a routine inspection, the bigger question is how much rotten or substandard meat may have passed through without being checked. We do not know how much of such meat is being brought into Kashmir, how much may have entered the market and whether any quantity has already been sold to unsuspecting consumers. This calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation,” Tenga said.

He said the recurrence of such incidents raises questions about whether adequate lessons have been learnt from last year's rotten meat controversy.

“The consequences of last year’s episode are still fresh in our memory. It was not merely a food safety incident but an economic crisis for Kashmir. Restaurants were forced to shut down, businesses suffered huge losses, employees lost their jobs, and thousands of families dependent on the meat trade and hospitality sector faced economic uncertainty,” Tenga said.