‘Seizures Not Enough, Probe Entire Supply Chain’: Kashmir Trade Body On Fresh Rotten Meat Haul
Following the seizure of 2000 kg of rotten meat at Budgam Railway Station, Kashmir traders demand a comprehensive supply-network investigation and strict border monitoring.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after 2000 kilograms of rotten meat was seized from a Railway Station in Kashmir, the apex trade body of the Valley expressed serious concern, saying that the seizure alone would serve little purpose unless the entire supply network was investigated.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President, Javid Tenga, said the rotten meat seizure has once again revived memories of a crisis that had brought the entire meat and hospitality sector to its knees and caused enormous economic hardship to thousands of people last year.
Tenga said the latest seizure was particularly alarming because the consignment was detected during a surprise inspection, raising serious questions about how much unsafe meat may have entered Kashmir without being detected.
On Saturday, the Food Safety department and police seized 2000 kgs of rotten meat from Budgam Railway station after the railway police were alerted about the consignments.
The seizures followed a year after rotten meat was seized across the Valley by food safety authorities. The meat and frozen chicken were being transported and traded in Kashmir without maintaining compulsory temperature control measures.
“If such a large consignment can be detected during a routine inspection, the bigger question is how much rotten or substandard meat may have passed through without being checked. We do not know how much of such meat is being brought into Kashmir, how much may have entered the market and whether any quantity has already been sold to unsuspecting consumers. This calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation,” Tenga said.
He said the recurrence of such incidents raises questions about whether adequate lessons have been learnt from last year's rotten meat controversy.
“The consequences of last year’s episode are still fresh in our memory. It was not merely a food safety incident but an economic crisis for Kashmir. Restaurants were forced to shut down, businesses suffered huge losses, employees lost their jobs, and thousands of families dependent on the meat trade and hospitality sector faced economic uncertainty,” Tenga said.
According to him, consumer confidence was severely shaken, and the industry was still dealing with the repercussions. “It is unfortunate that despite that experience, we are witnessing such incidents again,” he said.
Tenga called upon the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to introduce stringent monitoring mechanisms at all entry points through which dressed mutton, chicken and other meat products are transported into the Valley.
“Every incoming consignment must be subjected to proper physical inspection, verification of its source, veterinary certification, transportation documents and cold-chain requirements. There must be no scope for unsafe meat to enter the Valley. The authorities must strengthen surveillance at railway stations, highways, warehouses and distribution points rather than relying solely on occasional inspections,” he said.
KCCI appreciated and lauded the swift action taken by the police in detecting and seizing the rotten mutton consignments, which could otherwise have reached the market and endangered public health.
However, it stressed that seizure alone would serve little purpose unless the entire supply network was investigated, including the source of procurement, transporters, suppliers and intended recipients.
The Chamber demanded that those involved be identified, publicly named and shamed, and prosecuted under stringent provisions of applicable laws.
“The government must not take this matter lightly. Last year's crisis should have been a permanent lesson. Seizures followed by silence will serve no purpose. The identities of those responsible and the outcome of the investigation must be made public. The guilty must face exemplary punishment. Protecting public health, restoring consumer confidence and safeguarding the livelihoods of genuine businesses must be the administration's immediate priority,” Tenga added.
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