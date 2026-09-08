Kashmir Tourism Players, Artists Rue Not Being Invited To International Film Festival, Feel 'Disrespected'
However, a government spokesman said the selection reflects a 'diverse range of narratives, genres and perspectives'
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s tourism players and film artists have expressed regret that the international film festival, which was aimed at promoting the Valley on the film tourism map of the world, lacks local representation.
Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation, the 'Rang-e-Cinema' festival began on Monday at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and will end on September 10. As many as 135 films from 41 countries will be shown at INOX cinema in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas at KC Central in Jammu and the Gulmarg Convention Centre as part of the festival.
Besides Bollywood, films from France, Iran, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Russia, United States, Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will feature in the festival. Two films, Batte Koch and Tasrufdaar by Kashmiri pandits have also been listed for the festival.
Tourism stakeholders, however, expressed regret for not being made part of the festival and rued not receiving an invitation. Farooq Kuthoo, president Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said although the festival is a welcome step by the government as film shooting in Kashmir has always promoted the Valley as a tourism destination, "the government must have collaborated with tourism stakeholders who work on the ground for tourism promotion."
“The festival is directly connected with the tourism industry. The government must have collaborated with tourism stakeholders who work on the ground for tourism and taken their suggestions, they should have been part of the gathering. We saw non-entities there, but none from the tourism industry,” Kuthoo told ETV Bharat.
He said that tourism stakeholders should have been taken on board by the government to help promote tourism in the Valley. “Not inviting the stakeholders is disrespectful for all of us. It is a grave mistake. It could have been a good event had the government invited tourism stakeholders. It could have helped promote tourism,” he said.
The local film makers and artists said they were denied representation. Five films, with directors from Jammu and Kashmir, including Searching for the Grandpa, directed by Mohammad Wali; Arifa, directed by Rohin Ravendran Nair; Batt Koch (The Lost Lane), directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali; Tasrufdaar (Djinns of Kashmir), directed by Kapil Mattoo; and Naqsh-e-Daur (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar), directed by Baba Tassaduq Hussain, have been selected for the J&K Select Section, the competitive category of the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), 2026.
However, a government spokesman said in a statement that the "the selection reflects a diverse range of narratives, genres and perspectives, with a particular focus on stories rooted in Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, social realities and human experiences.”
Prominent Jammu and Kashmir artist and film director Mushtaq Ali, who has organized six film festivals in the past, said that the government ignored the local artists and did not invite them. “There should have been the participation of local film and tourism stakeholders as it could have boosted film and tourism industry in Kashmir,” Ali told ETV Bharat. Ali also regretted that very few films from Jammu and Kashmir directors and producers have been listed for screening during the four-day festival.
Kashmiri singer Waheed Jeelani said that it is deeply disappointing that Kashmir’s own filmmakers, artists and creative talent have been denied "space and representation." “What is the purpose of celebrations if our own artistic voices are ignored?” he said.
Aqib Chaya, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Gulmarg, said that local filmmakers, artists and tourism stakeholders should have been the first ones to be invited for the festival. “This is why such events remain restricted on special invitees only and don’t make effect the masses,” Chaya said.
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