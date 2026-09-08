ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Tourism Players, Artists Rue Not Being Invited To International Film Festival, Feel 'Disrespected'

Srinagar: Kashmir’s tourism players and film artists have expressed regret that the international film festival, which was aimed at promoting the Valley on the film tourism map of the world, lacks local representation.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation, the 'Rang-e-Cinema' festival began on Monday at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and will end on September 10. As many as 135 films from 41 countries will be shown at INOX cinema in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas at KC Central in Jammu and the Gulmarg Convention Centre as part of the festival.

Besides Bollywood, films from France, Iran, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Russia, United States, Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will feature in the festival. Two films, Batte Koch and Tasrufdaar by Kashmiri pandits have also been listed for the festival.

Tourism stakeholders, however, expressed regret for not being made part of the festival and rued not receiving an invitation. Farooq Kuthoo, president Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said although the festival is a welcome step by the government as film shooting in Kashmir has always promoted the Valley as a tourism destination, "the government must have collaborated with tourism stakeholders who work on the ground for tourism promotion."

Kashmir tourism stakeholders rue being ignored at International Film Festival. (ETV Bharat)

“The festival is directly connected with the tourism industry. The government must have collaborated with tourism stakeholders who work on the ground for tourism and taken their suggestions, they should have been part of the gathering. We saw non-entities there, but none from the tourism industry,” Kuthoo told ETV Bharat.