Kashmir Times Office Raided By Police In Jammu

Jammu: The office of Kashmir Times, one of the oldest English newspapers in J&K, was raided by the State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

The raids were carried out for allegedly promoting "activities against the country", PTI reported, quoting an official, who said that a case has been registered against the newspaper for "glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country."