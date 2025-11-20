ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Times Office Raided By Police In Jammu

A case has been registered against the newspaper for "glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country."

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

Jammu: The office of Kashmir Times, one of the oldest English newspapers in J&K, was raided by the State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

The raids were carried out for allegedly promoting "activities against the country", PTI reported, quoting an official, who said that a case has been registered against the newspaper for "glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country."

SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers. The case has been registered against the publication and its promoters, and they are likely to be questioned.

Kashmir Times was founded in 1954 by noted Kashmiri journalist Ved Bhasin. It began as a weekly and was converted into a daily a decade later. The newspaper's Srinagar Office was sealed by the central government in 2020 without any explanation. The newspaper stopped its print edition for the last few years and functions as a digital news portal since November 2023. Ved Bhasin's daughter, Anuradha Bhasin, is currently its executive editor. She is based in London these days.

Earlier this year, Anuradha's 2022 book 'A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370' was among the dozens of books banned by the central government for allegedly propagating "false narrative" and "secessionism" in the Union Territory.

