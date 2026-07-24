ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Students Keep Away From Street Demonstrations As CJP Protests Gain Momentum

People continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi. ( (ANI) )

Srinagar: Even as the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar draws countrywide support from youth and students, Kashmiri students and activists, who share similar grievances on education and scams, are staying away from street demonstrations.

Two former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), recently extended their support to CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. NC’s disgruntled Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP's) legislator from Doda, Mehraj Malik, turned up in support of CJP, where thousands of youth protesters are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leaks, the exams of which were held in May this year.

Student activists in Kashmir said they have been closely following the CJP protests for the last 35 days, yet they are refraining from direct participation or taking to the streets in Kashmir.

From Leh to Tamil Nadu, students and youth activists have supported the CJP protests by holding demonstrations. However, Nasir Khuhami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said, surveillance and fear among students in Kashmir have kept them from raising similar demands in the Valley.

Khuhami said there have been too many scams and paper leaks in Jammu and Kashmir in exams, such as fraudulent recruitment in the Fire and Emergency department, cancellation of exams for police Sub Inspector, Junior Engineers (Electrical), and Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) in 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Boards (SSBs) had conducted exams for 1,200 Sub-Inspectors, 1,300 Junior Engineers, and 1,000 Finance Assistants in the Union Territory, but cancelled them after paper leaks.

The first scam that rocked J&K after 2019 was in the Fire and Emergency department, where a government committee reported large-scale bungling in the recruitment of drivers and firemen in 2020. Later, the government terminated 103 selected firemen, while an ongoing probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has implicated many and arrested four officials associated with its recruitment board.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed the SI scam and arrested 20 people including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, policemen and the agents of the companies. Two private software companies, MeritTrac and Aptech which were awarded the contracts for setting question papers and computer-based OMR sheets remain blacklisted in Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court administration ordered a reexamination for Junior Assistant posts after exam material was not taken to a centre in Jammu on time.

“Despite these scams being probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and CBI, students in Kashmir have preferred to stay away from the streets but have spoken against them in the media. It is obvious why we have stayed away from hitting the roads,” Khuhami said, hinting at fear and legal repercussions.