Kashmir Shivers Under Sub-Zero Temperatures; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 3.9 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night of season at minus 3.9 degrees while ski destination Gulmarg recorded 0 degrees Celsius.

Shikaras anchored in the Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Shikaras anchored in the Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

Srinagar: A severe cold wave swept across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as temperatures dipped well below freezing in several areas.

The Meteorological Department said Kashmir Valley continued to reel under subzero temperatures overnight. Shopian was the coldest inhabited location, plunging to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Baramulla at minus 5.9, Pulwama at minus 5.8, and Pampore and Anantnag at minus 5.5.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3.9 degrees, while its outskirts were even colder. The Srinagar airport area dipped to minus 4 and Awantipora touched minus 5 degrees. Pahalgam, one of the Valley’s key tourist destinations, settled at minus 4.6, and Qazigund recorded minus 3.4.

Gulmarg, despite being a ski resort at a much higher elevation, remained relatively warmer at the freezing point.

The harshest conditions were felt at Zojila Pass, which continued to record a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees Celsius for the third straight day.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara dipped to minus 4, Bandipora to minus 4.2, and Rafiabad to minus 5 degrees. Central Kashmir districts saw similar conditions, with Budgam at minus 4.2, Ganderbal at minus 2.8 and Sonamarg at minus 3.1.

In south Kashmir, Kulgam recorded minus 2.2, while Kokernag remained the mildest spot in the Valley at minus 1.4.

The cold wave extended into the Jammu region, where several areas registered temperatures below normal. Banihal slipped just below freezing at minus 0.7 degrees, while Bhaderwah recorded 0.5 degrees. Higher-altitude towns like Batote and Ramban hovered between 4 and 5 degrees.

The plains of Jammu saw milder conditions but remained colder than usual. Jammu city recorded 8.8 degrees, while Udhampur logged 6 degrees and Katra 8.5. Rajouri stood at 2.6 degrees and Samba at 3.9.

Ladakh continued to experience extreme winter conditions. Leh settled at minus 8.2 degrees, Kargil at minus 9 and Nubra at minus 6.8.

