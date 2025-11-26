ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Shivers Under Sub-Zero Temperatures; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 3.9 Degrees Celsius

Shikaras anchored in the Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Srinagar: A severe cold wave swept across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as temperatures dipped well below freezing in several areas.

The Meteorological Department said Kashmir Valley continued to reel under subzero temperatures overnight. Shopian was the coldest inhabited location, plunging to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Baramulla at minus 5.9, Pulwama at minus 5.8, and Pampore and Anantnag at minus 5.5.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3.9 degrees, while its outskirts were even colder. The Srinagar airport area dipped to minus 4 and Awantipora touched minus 5 degrees. Pahalgam, one of the Valley’s key tourist destinations, settled at minus 4.6, and Qazigund recorded minus 3.4.

Gulmarg, despite being a ski resort at a much higher elevation, remained relatively warmer at the freezing point.

The harshest conditions were felt at Zojila Pass, which continued to record a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees Celsius for the third straight day.