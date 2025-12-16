ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Shivers Under Intense Cold Wave; Zojila Pass Freezes At -17°C

Srinagar: A sharp winter chill tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as temperatures plunged across the region. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Zojila Pass emerged as the coldest place at a bone-chilling minus 17 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre said.

Several parts of the Kashmir Valley dipped well below the freezing point overnight. Pampore and Pulwama were among the coldest inhabited areas, both recording minus 4 degrees Celsius. Shopian followed closely at minus 3.8 degrees, while Anantnag settled at minus 3.3 degrees and Baramulla at minus 2.9 degrees. Budgam recorded minus 2.8 degrees, and Awantipora and Pahalgam both saw the mercury fall to minus 2.6 degrees.

Srinagar Airport recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, contributing to dense morning fog that disrupted flight operations. Other areas in the Valley included Qazigund and Bandipora at minus 2.2 degrees, Kupwara at minus 1.8 degrees, Ganderbal at minus 1.2 degrees and Kokernag at minus 0.6 degrees. Tourist resort Gulmarg remained relatively milder at 0.5 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, temperatures were comparatively higher but still showed winter’s advance in the higher reaches. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Katra settled at 10.4 degrees. Banihal recorded 1.7 degrees, Rajouri 1 degree and Bhaderwah 2.9 degrees. Udhampur recorded 4 degrees, Ramban 4.6 degrees and Samba 3.5 degrees.

Ladakh continued to reel under intense cold conditions. Leh recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 4.2 degrees and Drass minus 8.2 degrees. Padum settled at minus 9.1 degrees, Nyoma at minus 14.3 degrees and Tangste at minus 7.4 degrees, while Stakna recorded minus 6.4 degrees.