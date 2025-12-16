Kashmir Shivers Under Intense Cold Wave; Zojila Pass Freezes At -17°C
The meteorological department has predicted light rain or snowfall at scattered places in the Kashmir region and isolated areas of Jammu division on December 21.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST
Srinagar: A sharp winter chill tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as temperatures plunged across the region. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Zojila Pass emerged as the coldest place at a bone-chilling minus 17 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre said.
Several parts of the Kashmir Valley dipped well below the freezing point overnight. Pampore and Pulwama were among the coldest inhabited areas, both recording minus 4 degrees Celsius. Shopian followed closely at minus 3.8 degrees, while Anantnag settled at minus 3.3 degrees and Baramulla at minus 2.9 degrees. Budgam recorded minus 2.8 degrees, and Awantipora and Pahalgam both saw the mercury fall to minus 2.6 degrees.
Srinagar Airport recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, contributing to dense morning fog that disrupted flight operations. Other areas in the Valley included Qazigund and Bandipora at minus 2.2 degrees, Kupwara at minus 1.8 degrees, Ganderbal at minus 1.2 degrees and Kokernag at minus 0.6 degrees. Tourist resort Gulmarg remained relatively milder at 0.5 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, temperatures were comparatively higher but still showed winter’s advance in the higher reaches. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Katra settled at 10.4 degrees. Banihal recorded 1.7 degrees, Rajouri 1 degree and Bhaderwah 2.9 degrees. Udhampur recorded 4 degrees, Ramban 4.6 degrees and Samba 3.5 degrees.
Ladakh continued to reel under intense cold conditions. Leh recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 4.2 degrees and Drass minus 8.2 degrees. Padum settled at minus 9.1 degrees, Nyoma at minus 14.3 degrees and Tangste at minus 7.4 degrees, while Stakna recorded minus 6.4 degrees.
The Meteorological Department said there is nothing significant expected till December 20. However, light rain or snowfall is likely at scattered places in the Kashmir region and isolated areas of the Jammu division on December 21. From December 22 to 25, weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, turning generally cloudy on December 26. Officials added that shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places.
The cold and foggy conditions also affected air traffic at Srinagar International Airport. Officials said two IndiGo flights were cancelled today morning, one scheduled for Delhi and another for Kolkata.
The officials also said that adverse weather conditions caused disruptions in air traffic yesterday too.
An official at the airport said a total of 64 flights were scheduled for yesterday, including 32 arrivals and 32 departures, with 36 operated by IndiGo. He said operational and weather-related issues led to multiple disruptions, including four IndiGo flight cancellations due to operational reasons, four due to bad weather and delays to 18 IndiGo flights because of adverse weather conditions.
“We continue to monitor conditions. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before travelling,” the official said.
