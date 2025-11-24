ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Shivers As Temperatures Plunge Across Valley; Zojila Pass Freezes At Minus 16°C

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers clear a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China ( File/AFP )

Srinagar: Large parts of Jammu and Kashmir reeled under an intense cold wave on Monday as night temperatures dropped several degrees below freezing across the Valley. The season’s harshest conditions were reported in the higher reaches, with the Zojila Pass plunging to a bone-chilling minus 16.0 degrees Celsius, the coldest reading of the season.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Center Srinagar, most areas in Kashmir recorded subzero night temperatures. Several stations slipped well below normal for late November.

A man rows a boat on the Jhelum River under Chinar trees in autumn, in Srinagar on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. (IANS)

Srinagar, the summer capital, was shivering at minus 3.2°C, nearly identical to the previous night, while humidity levels hovered around 90 percent at 8:30 a.m., according to the IMD’s daily weather report.

Officials said persistent temperature dips and clear night skies are contributing to rapid surface cooling.