Kashmir Shivers As Temperatures Plunge Across Valley; Zojila Pass Freezes At Minus 16°C
The weather department has predicted that the prevailing cold and dry conditions will prevail till the end of this month.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Large parts of Jammu and Kashmir reeled under an intense cold wave on Monday as night temperatures dropped several degrees below freezing across the Valley. The season’s harshest conditions were reported in the higher reaches, with the Zojila Pass plunging to a bone-chilling minus 16.0 degrees Celsius, the coldest reading of the season.
According to data from the Indian Meteorological Center Srinagar, most areas in Kashmir recorded subzero night temperatures. Several stations slipped well below normal for late November.
Srinagar, the summer capital, was shivering at minus 3.2°C, nearly identical to the previous night, while humidity levels hovered around 90 percent at 8:30 a.m., according to the IMD’s daily weather report.
Officials said persistent temperature dips and clear night skies are contributing to rapid surface cooling.
South Kashmir’s Pampore recorded a severe minus 4.5°C, while Shopian and Pulwama witnessed some of the sharpest drops with minus 5.1°C and minus 5.0°C, respectively. The tourist hotspot Pahalgam reported minus 4.0°C. Kokernag remained comparatively warmer at minus 0.4°C.
North Kashmir also saw widespread chill. Baramulla registered minus 4.6°C, ski destination Gulmarg settled at minus 1.9°C, Bandipora recorded minus 3.3°C, and Kupwara fell to minus 3.2°C.
The cold extended to central Kashmir as well. Budgam recorded minus 3.4°C, Srinagar airport recorded minus 3.6°C, Ganderbal touched minus 2.5°C, and Sonamarg stood at minus 3.2°C.
The harshest conditions, however, were reported along the strategic heights of Ladakh. Nyoma plunged to minus 11.8°C, Drass dropped to minus 10.3°C, Padum settled at minus 9.3°C, and Kargil saw minus 8.6°C. Leh remained bitterly cold at minus 8.2°C.
In the Jammu region, the plains remained cold but frost-free. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 10°C, Katra reported 9.2°C, Batote measured 5.5°C, and Bhaderwah saw 0.5°C, slightly below its seasonal average. Banihal dipped to minus 1.2°C, while Rajouri and Kishtwar logged 3.3°C and 3.9°C, respectively.
Meteorologists at IMD's Srinagar centre said the prevailing dry conditions and long nights are accelerating temperature falls across the Himalayan region. No rainfall was reported at any station during the past 24 hours, and weather is expected to remain mainly dry over the coming days.
