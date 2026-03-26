ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Leaves For Delhi To Condole Assassination Of Iranian Leaders

Mirwaiz said he will visit the embassy and leave for New Delhi in the afternoon. Jammu and Kashmir grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi, and Shia leader and president of Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al Moosvi will accompany Mirwaiz.

Srinagar: In an interesting development, a delegation of leaders comprising chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from Kashmir is visiting the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to offer condolences on the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 in a US-Israel attack.

“We will jointly visit New Delhi today to express solidarity with the people of Iran and to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. We will call on the Iranian Embassy in India to formally convey our deep grief and heartfelt sympathies with the leadership and people of Iran,” Er Danish Reshi, Advisor to Grand Mufti Chairman Muslim Personal Law Board Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement.

He said that the visit reflects the shared sense of sorrow and concern among the people of Jammu & Kashmir over the tragic loss. “The leaders will reiterate the importance of unity, peace, and humanitarian values in these testing times, while extending prayers for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and the nation of Iran. This joint gesture underscores the enduring bond of solidarity and compassion and a collective call for peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Earlier on March 10, Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Iranian Embassy to offer condolences on Khamenei’s assasination. Farooq was accompanied by the NC’s three Rajya Sabha MPs, Sajad Kitchloo, Choudhary Ramzan and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi. Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also visited the Embassy on March 9 and expressed her condolences and solidarity with Iran.