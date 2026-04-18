Kashmir Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Arrested In 1996 Case; To Be Taken To J&K For Probe
The case is related to during a funeral procession of slain terrorists way back on July 17, 1996.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with a 1996 case registered in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
Shah was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday evening. The court granted the agency three days of transit remand, allowing sleuths to take him to Jammu and Kashmir for further proceedings.
Officials said Shah will be flown to the Union Territory and presented before a local court on Monday.
Family members confirmed the arrest but said they have not been able to speak to him since the development. "We came to know about the development in the court yesterday. We have not been able to speak to him," they said.
The case dates back to July 17, 1996, when an FIR was registered at Shergarhi Police Station in Srinagar. As per the police report, the incident took place during a funeral procession of slain terrorists. Slogans raised during the procession allegedly led to unrest, which later turned violent.
Security agencies have claimed that armed terrorists opened fire during the incident, leaving several personnel injured.
The arrest comes weeks after Shah received legal relief in other cases. On March 12, 2026, the Supreme Court of India granted him bail in a separate case investigated by the NIA. He was later granted bail on March 28 in a money laundering case.
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