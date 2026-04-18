ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Arrested In 1996 Case; To Be Taken To J&K For Probe

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party leader Shabir Shah leaves after being produced before Patiala House court in New Delhi ( IANS )

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with a 1996 case registered in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Shah was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday evening. The court granted the agency three days of transit remand, allowing sleuths to take him to Jammu and Kashmir for further proceedings.

Officials said Shah will be flown to the Union Territory and presented before a local court on Monday.

Family members confirmed the arrest but said they have not been able to speak to him since the development. "We came to know about the development in the court yesterday. We have not been able to speak to him," they said.