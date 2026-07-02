ETV Bharat / state

Schoolboy Video Criticising Jammu Kashmir Education Minister Sparks Child Rights Probe

Srinagar: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar, on Thursday summoned a local news portal over a video of a minor school student criticising Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister Sakina Itoo over the delay in the announcement of summer vacation. It also directed the cyber police to facilitate the removal of viral videos featuring the child from social media.

The CWC notice has asked the editor/authorised representative of Fair Voice News to appear in the office of the CWC by 12 noon on June 3 under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and submit its written explanation regarding the matter.

The panel argued that the interview of the minor child was obtained and featured publicly without consent by parents or legal guardians or concerned school authorities.

The notice further states that if the reporter, cameraman and editor of the said portal are found guilty, a fine will be imposed under the Child Protection Act.

The CWC has separately issued a fresh advisory prohibiting the interviewing, filming and dissemination of videos involving children in ways that may compromise their privacy, dignity, safety or overall well-being.