Schoolboy Video Criticising Jammu Kashmir Education Minister Sparks Child Rights Probe
Srinagar CWC summons news portal over viral video of minor criticizing Education Minister, orders removal, warns against child interviews without consent, reports Parvez ud Din
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Srinagar: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar, on Thursday summoned a local news portal over a video of a minor school student criticising Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister Sakina Itoo over the delay in the announcement of summer vacation. It also directed the cyber police to facilitate the removal of viral videos featuring the child from social media.
The CWC notice has asked the editor/authorised representative of Fair Voice News to appear in the office of the CWC by 12 noon on June 3 under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and submit its written explanation regarding the matter.
The panel argued that the interview of the minor child was obtained and featured publicly without consent by parents or legal guardians or concerned school authorities.
The notice further states that if the reporter, cameraman and editor of the said portal are found guilty, a fine will be imposed under the Child Protection Act.
The CWC has separately issued a fresh advisory prohibiting the interviewing, filming and dissemination of videos involving children in ways that may compromise their privacy, dignity, safety or overall well-being.
The panel said that no child below the age of 18 should be interviewed, filmed or recorded in a manner that violates the child’s best interests. It directed that media persons, journalists, digital content creators, vloggers and members of the public must not approach or interview school-going children in or around educational institutions without the informed consent of parents or guardians and, where applicable, prior permission from the concerned school authorities.
The viral video of the interview shows a student of a private school in Srinagar criticising the Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo regarding the delay in the announcement of summer vacation. This has triggered a lot of discussion on social media, with netizens raising questions on the upbringing of children, school administration and parenting for him being “rude” and “inappropriate” in his comments. Social, religious and educational experts also expressed strong displeasure over the student’s response.
National Conference (NC) spokesperson Afra Jan posted on X, “A lot of people are blaming his parents. I disagree. We have all collectively taught children how to disrespect & humiliate women politicians, and kids learn fast. Why are we even surprised?”
Senior journalist Yusuf Jameel said that children must be guided on how to express themselves with respect and discipline, even while raising genuine problems and seeking redressal.
“The future of the next generation depends as much on how we teach them to speak as on how we, as adults, respond when they falter. Equally troubling is the conduct of the news portal that recorded and aired the boy’s remarks verbatim. Journalism demands more than a camera, a microphone and the race to upload content before competitors. When the subject is a minor, the obligation becomes even stricter,” he said.
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