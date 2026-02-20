Kashmir Saffron Growers Pitch For Solar Pumps After Legislator Flags Defunct Boreholes
Saffron growers urge solar pump installation to revive defunct sprinkler irrigation in Pampore. They said it will boost production and sustain livelihoods in declining belt.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Saffron growers in Kashmir are urging the installation of solar pumps in the Pampore belt of Pulwama district to reactivate the non-functional sprinkler irrigation system established under the National Saffron Mission (NSM) in 2008. This initiative aims to rejuvenate 3,715 hectares of cultivable land and boost saffron production.
Under the mission, the agriculture department installed sprinkler irrigation systems across 2,548.75 hectares in the Pampore saffron belt and Budgam. A total of 124 boreholes were planned, with an investment of Rs 400.11 crore.
The project included a diesel-powered generator for running the water lifting pump that supplied water to sprinkler pipes from wells dug in the saffron farms to irrigate the corms and the plants when required.
During the ongoing assembly session, the department acknowledged that out of 124 boreholes, 85 were handed over to farmers, but 77 of these are non-functional, with only eight remaining operational—four each in Budgam and Srinagar. The department attributed the system's failure to high operational and maintenance costs.
Sajad-ul-Akbar, a young and educated farmer from Chandhara village in Pampore, said his family owns two hectares of land, whose production has declined from 5 kg per hectare in 2000 to 1.5 kg per hectare this year, with each kg of saffron fetching around Rs 2.8 lakh for a farmer.
“Untimely rainfall is among the main reasons for less crop production. The sprinkler system is defunct. We are urging the government to install solar pumps to run this irrigation system, which could increase crop production,” he told ETV Bharat.
Another farmer from Chandhara, Ajaz Ahmad Ganaie, whose family owns 3.5 hectares of land in the area, corroborated his view. “Our production has declined from 5 kg per hectare in 1996 to 1 kg per hectare this year. The sprinkler system installed by the agricultural department is defunct because nobody operates or maintains it. We have suggested to the department to install solar pumps in clusters of land. The farmers will maintain and operate it, as it does not have to use fuel like generators. It will be cheaper and more economical for us,” Ganaie told ETV Bharat.
Lack of a timely irrigation system of saffron corms and plants, which is primarily rain-fed, led to its decline in production. Per the agriculture production department’s data tabled in the assembly, 17.33 metric tonnes (MT) were produced in 2020-2021, 14.87 MT in 2021-2022, 14.94 MT in 2022-2023, 23.53 MT in 2023-2024 and 19.58 MT in 2024-2025.
Under the saffron mission, the agriculture department said around 2,598 hectares have been rejuvenated, which increased the productivity from 4.4 kg to 6 kg per hectare in recent years, leading to a rise in the financial value of total production from Rs 302.35 crore in 2020-2021 to Rs 564.72 crore in 2022-2023 and Rs 534.53 crore in 2024-2025.
The production of the spice per hectare has varied between 4.02 kg per hectare in 2022 and 5.27 kg per hectare in recent years, and the total agricultural land under the crop has also decreased from 5705 hectares in 2010 to 3715 hectares at present.
Professor S A Dar, who heads the Indian Institute of Kashmir Saffron and Technology Centre (IIKSTC), locally known as the spice park, in Dussu village in the Pampore area, said, “Climate change, conversion of saffron land into residential areas, and soil mining, coupled with lack of timely irrigation, have led to a decline in the spice production.”
He said that the domestic demand for saffron within the country is 80 MT. “We imported 58 MT of saffron from Iran through Afghanistan. Kashmir saffron has a huge market within the country due to its quality, as it has high crocin content. Kashmiri saffron is exported to the US, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and European countries. So, the demand is huge; we need to keep quality production,” he said.
Prof Dar said that the loopholes in the irrigation system, which have not been completely addressed under the Saffron Mission, must be addressed. “We are focusing on improving the quality of the corn. The corm production is less. We must increase production of corms at the nursery level. A project has been submitted to the agriculture department for this purpose,” he told ETV Bharat. Ganaie, the farmer, also complained that for purchasing corms, the government gives Rs 25,000 per kanal to a farmer, but for one kanal, it costs Rs 1.50 lakh.
Hasnain Masoodi, a legislator from Pampore, said actual production had fallen to an all-time low of around 1,000 kg, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 500 crore to farmers and local traders associated with the business. He said that out of 129 borewells installed under the Saffron Mission, not even a single borewell was operational. “Only 10 kilograms of saffron were brought to the Spice Park for processing, GI tagging and marketing, clearly reflecting the alarming decline in production,” he said, demanding immediate and concrete steps for the revival of saffron.
Javaid Ahmad, another farmer from Samboora village of Pulwama district, said that recent dry spells during the seeding season are decreasing saffron production.
“Germination of corms does not occur in corms due to dry soil. The government must introduce modern technology to make the sprinkler irrigation system functional so that we can use it during dry spells. Farmers will get interested if the government supports irrigation,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
Sartaj Shah, Director of the Agriculture Department, Kashmir, and the officials studied the proposal but found out that it was not feasible to install solar pumps or panels for big bore-wells. “The department is making efforts to provide the expenditure required to repair the defunct irrigation system. But the farmers have to later pay the operation and maintenance costs for using the irrigation system,” Shah told ETV Bharat.
