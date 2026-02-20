ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Saffron Growers Pitch For Solar Pumps After Legislator Flags Defunct Boreholes

Srinagar: Saffron growers in Kashmir are urging the installation of solar pumps in the Pampore belt of Pulwama district to reactivate the non-functional sprinkler irrigation system established under the National Saffron Mission (NSM) in 2008. This initiative aims to rejuvenate 3,715 hectares of cultivable land and boost saffron production.

Under the mission, the agriculture department installed sprinkler irrigation systems across 2,548.75 hectares in the Pampore saffron belt and Budgam. A total of 124 boreholes were planned, with an investment of Rs 400.11 crore.

The project included a diesel-powered generator for running the water lifting pump that supplied water to sprinkler pipes from wells dug in the saffron farms to irrigate the corms and the plants when required.

During the ongoing assembly session, the department acknowledged that out of 124 boreholes, 85 were handed over to farmers, but 77 of these are non-functional, with only eight remaining operational—four each in Budgam and Srinagar. The department attributed the system's failure to high operational and maintenance costs.

Sajad-ul-Akbar, a young and educated farmer from Chandhara village in Pampore, said his family owns two hectares of land, whose production has declined from 5 kg per hectare in 2000 to 1.5 kg per hectare this year, with each kg of saffron fetching around Rs 2.8 lakh for a farmer.

Sajad Ul Akbar, saffron grower from Pampore. (ETV Bharat)

“Untimely rainfall is among the main reasons for less crop production. The sprinkler system is defunct. We are urging the government to install solar pumps to run this irrigation system, which could increase crop production,” he told ETV Bharat.

Another farmer from Chandhara, Ajaz Ahmad Ganaie, whose family owns 3.5 hectares of land in the area, corroborated his view. “Our production has declined from 5 kg per hectare in 1996 to 1 kg per hectare this year. The sprinkler system installed by the agricultural department is defunct because nobody operates or maintains it. We have suggested to the department to install solar pumps in clusters of land. The farmers will maintain and operate it, as it does not have to use fuel like generators. It will be cheaper and more economical for us,” Ganaie told ETV Bharat.

Lack of a timely irrigation system of saffron corms and plants, which is primarily rain-fed, led to its decline in production. Per the agriculture production department’s data tabled in the assembly, 17.33 metric tonnes (MT) were produced in 2020-2021, 14.87 MT in 2021-2022, 14.94 MT in 2022-2023, 23.53 MT in 2023-2024 and 19.58 MT in 2024-2025.