ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Reels Under Cold And Dry Weather; Srinagar Shivers At Minus 2.9 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Winter tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius while Zojila Pass again emerging as the coldest place in the region at a biting minus 17 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Several parts of the Kashmir Valley witnessed sub-zero temperatures overnight, signaling the intensification of winter conditions. According to the MeT, the temperature at Srinagar Airport dipped further to minus 4.0 degrees Celsius. Pulwama recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Shopian followed closely at minus 3.7 degrees. Awantipora settled at minus 3.6 degrees, Baramulla at minus 3.2 degrees and Budgam at minus 3.1 degrees.

Pahalgam registered a minimum of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 2.4 degrees. Pampore and Anantnag both settled at minus 2.5 degrees, Bandipora at minus 2.1 degrees and Ganderbal at minus 1.8 degrees. Qazigund recorded minus 1.6 degrees. Kokernag and Kulgam were relatively warmer at 0.1 degrees Celsius each.

High-altitude areas continued to experience harsh conditions. Sonamarg recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Rafiabad dipped to minus 3.1 degrees. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, remained comparatively mild at 1.6 degrees Celsius despite ongoing cold conditions.