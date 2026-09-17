ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Railway Stations Lack Accessibility Services For Persons With Disabilities

Srinagar: Persons with disabilities in Kashmir face a tough time in accessing the railway stations in the valley as the Northern Railway is yet to upgrade the stations with accessibility facilities for these persons since the first train service was launched on October 11, 2008.

These facilities are missing in Kashmir railway stations despite the ‘Accessible India Campaign’ launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide facilities and services to Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) for barrier-free transportation across the Railways network.

In 2015, Modi launched specially designed coaches for these specially-abled persons with wider entrance doors to allow a wheelchair to enter, wider aisles, and a modified toilet. Fourth berths in the coach, the lower two for persons with disability and upper berths for attendants have been attached in almost all Mail/express trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station (IANS)

Besides having separate counters at passenger reservation system centres, the Railways also gives ticket fee concessions to the people. It also has wheelchairs on platforms, battery-operated vehicles, a provision of a standard ramp with railing for barrier-free entry, a drinking water tap suitable for disabled persons and toilets.

However, Javed Ahmad Tak, a wheelchair-bound disability rights activist, said that very few facilities exist at the 16 railway stations in the Kashmir region. “Persons with disabilities face a lot of difficulties reaching the stations as there are no ramps and other facilities available for them,” Tak, a Padma Shri Awardee, told ETV Bharat.