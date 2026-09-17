Kashmir Railway Stations Lack Accessibility Services For Persons With Disabilities
Persons with disabilities in Kashmir are facing a tough time at railway stations with a video of a specially-abled cricketer commentator highlighting the urgency.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Srinagar: Persons with disabilities in Kashmir face a tough time in accessing the railway stations in the valley as the Northern Railway is yet to upgrade the stations with accessibility facilities for these persons since the first train service was launched on October 11, 2008.
These facilities are missing in Kashmir railway stations despite the ‘Accessible India Campaign’ launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide facilities and services to Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) for barrier-free transportation across the Railways network.
In 2015, Modi launched specially designed coaches for these specially-abled persons with wider entrance doors to allow a wheelchair to enter, wider aisles, and a modified toilet. Fourth berths in the coach, the lower two for persons with disability and upper berths for attendants have been attached in almost all Mail/express trains.
Besides having separate counters at passenger reservation system centres, the Railways also gives ticket fee concessions to the people. It also has wheelchairs on platforms, battery-operated vehicles, a provision of a standard ramp with railing for barrier-free entry, a drinking water tap suitable for disabled persons and toilets.
However, Javed Ahmad Tak, a wheelchair-bound disability rights activist, said that very few facilities exist at the 16 railway stations in the Kashmir region. “Persons with disabilities face a lot of difficulties reaching the stations as there are no ramps and other facilities available for them,” Tak, a Padma Shri Awardee, told ETV Bharat.
Tak said that he has sent requests to the railway authorities multiple times to make Kashmir railway stations accessible to PWDs, but nothing has improved yet. “People with orthopaedic disabilities face a very tough task at railway stations in Kashmir. The Railways must urgently upgrade the stations with these facilities,” he said.
Irfan Ahmad, a popular cricket commentator, who recently shot a video at Nowgam railway station about the lack of lifts for PWDs, urged the Railway Ministry to urgently build facilities at the valley's railway stations.
Ahmad spoke to ETV Bharat about the recent video he shot at the Nowgam railway station. “I travel by train to different states of the country for cricket commentary. All states have kept facilities for persons with disabilities like me, but in Kashmir no station has such facilities,” he said.
Ahmad is seen in the video struggling on his crutches to climb more than a dozen steps on the railway stair and then coming down the stairs. In the video he urged the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to listen to his grievances.
“I wanted to shoot the video appeal earlier but I could not be assisted by anyone with my mobile phone. Yesterday, my brother was accompanying me. He helped me record the video. I hope my request is heard and facilities for us are provided at the stations,” he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir’s Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018, also makes it mandatory for the government to provide facilities for persons with disabilities at bus stops, railway stations and airports conforming to accessibility standards relating to parking spaces, toilets, ticketing counters and ticketing machines.
Section 41(1) of the Act states that the government must provide access to feasible and safe modes of transport and accessible roads for persons with disabilities.
Kapil Sharma, Chief Area Manager Northern Railway, Kashmir, said that they have sent a proposal to the Northern Railway earlier. “We will expedite the upgrading of the facilities needed for persons with disabilities,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
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