ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Property Dealer Booked For Allegedly Taking Rs 55 Lakh, Selling House Twice

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in a property fraud case involving more than Rs 55 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The charge sheet has been filed before the court of City Judge Srinagar against Mehraj-Ud-Din Dar, a resident of Rawalpora in Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 10/2026 under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to officials, the case stems from a written complaint alleging that the accused had adopted a deliberate pattern to cheat people in property deals. He is accused of taking money from buyers and then failing to fulfil his commitments.

Police said that in some instances, the accused allegedly transferred or registered properties in the name of his wife to avoid legal action and recovery proceedings.