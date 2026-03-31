Kashmir Property Dealer Booked For Allegedly Taking Rs 55 Lakh, Selling House Twice
Acording to the complainant, the accused took Rs 55 lakh from him for the property, but still sold it to a second person.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 31, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in a property fraud case involving more than Rs 55 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.
The charge sheet has been filed before the court of City Judge Srinagar against Mehraj-Ud-Din Dar, a resident of Rawalpora in Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 10/2026 under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to officials, the case stems from a written complaint alleging that the accused had adopted a deliberate pattern to cheat people in property deals. He is accused of taking money from buyers and then failing to fulfil his commitments.
Police said that in some instances, the accused allegedly transferred or registered properties in the name of his wife to avoid legal action and recovery proceedings.
During the probe, the Economic Offences Wing found prima facie evidence that the accused had cheated a complainant of Rs 55.11 lakh on the pretext of selling a residential house. Despite receiving the full payment, he later sold the same property to another person, officials said.
Further probe revealed that the property in question had already been mortgaged with a local branch of J&K Bank in Srinagar. Officials added that the complainant had also cleared the outstanding housing loan linked to the property.
The investigation concluded that the accused’s actions amounted to a cognizable offence under Section 420 of the IPC, which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.
Officials said the chargesheet has now been submitted before the competent court for judicial determination.
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