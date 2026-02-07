ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead In Rented Room In Jammu; Cause Of Death Not Known

Jammu: A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was found dead in his rented accommodation at Ranbir Singh Pura area of Jammu district here on Saturday. The cause of the cop's death was not immediately known.

The deceased has been identified as Abid Bashir, a resident of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of Kashmir valley. Officials said that the sub-inspector was found dead in his rented accommodation, where two more people were sharing the accommodation but weren't present there.

After getting the information, police officials from the police station R.S. Pura reached the spot and took the body for medico-legal formalities.

The SI was posted in the same police station. A case in this regard was registered in the police station. No police official of Jammu district was available for the comment or statement on the issue. It was not immediately known whether the cop took his own life or there is some other reason.