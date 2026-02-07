Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead In Rented Room In Jammu; Cause Of Death Not Known
The deceased cop reportedly hailed from Bijbehera area of Anantnag district of the valley and was found dead inside his room on Saturday morning.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Jammu: A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was found dead in his rented accommodation at Ranbir Singh Pura area of Jammu district here on Saturday. The cause of the cop's death was not immediately known.
The deceased has been identified as Abid Bashir, a resident of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of Kashmir valley. Officials said that the sub-inspector was found dead in his rented accommodation, where two more people were sharing the accommodation but weren't present there.
After getting the information, police officials from the police station R.S. Pura reached the spot and took the body for medico-legal formalities.
The SI was posted in the same police station. A case in this regard was registered in the police station. No police official of Jammu district was available for the comment or statement on the issue. It was not immediately known whether the cop took his own life or there is some other reason.
This is a developing story and will be updated as and when police release a statement in this regard.
As already reported by ETV Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir has reported three terror-related deaths in January 2026, matching the records from January last year and marking one of the lowest figures for the month since 2020, according to police.
According to the official data, the deaths include one security force member, one terrorist and one unidentified Pakistani intruder, while no civilian casualties were reported during the month.
Read More: