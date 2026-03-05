Kashmir Police Inspect SIM Vendors, Arrest Suspect In Job Fraud Case
Officials said the drive was launched to curb the misuse of SIM cards and ensure that vendors strictly follow required procedures.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a districtwide inspection drive against the misuse of SIM cards in Shopian, while the Crime Branch Kashmir arrested a man accused of cheating youth from Srinagar with fake overseas job offers.
In Shopian, the police carried out inspections of SIM card vendors across towns and market areas to ensure compliance with guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Multiple police teams, under the supervision of senior officers, checked vendor licences, customer documents and ‘Know Your Customer’ procedures during the inspections. The vendors were also briefed about the importance of following telecom regulations.
“Vendors were sensitised about the importance of adhering to DoT norms and were warned that any violation in maintaining proper documentation or customer verification would invite strict legal action,” police said in a statement, reiterating their commitment to public safety and responsible use of telecommunication services.
Meanwhile, a special team of the Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir arrested a man accused of duping several youth from Srinagar by promising them jobs abroad.
According to a spokesperson, the accused had allegedly lured victims with false assurances of overseas employment, particularly in Armenia.
The accused was identified as Farhat Abbas Malik, a resident of Tendla Chilipingal in Doda district. Police described him as a “habitual fraudster” who had been evading arrest for several months in connection with FIR No. 02/2025 registered at the Special Crime Wing Police Station.
Per the statement, police tracked him down in Faridabad and arrested him there. “The accused has been produced before the competent court at Srinagar after his transit remand was availed from the duty magistrate court at Faridabad,” the spokesperson said.
The Crime Branch advised the public, especially youth seeking employment abroad, to verify the authenticity of job placement agencies and consultancies before making any commitments to avoid falling victim to fraud.
