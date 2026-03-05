ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Police Inspect SIM Vendors, Arrest Suspect In Job Fraud Case

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a districtwide inspection drive against the misuse of SIM cards in Shopian, while the Crime Branch Kashmir arrested a man accused of cheating youth from Srinagar with fake overseas job offers.

In Shopian, the police carried out inspections of SIM card vendors across towns and market areas to ensure compliance with guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Officials said the drive was launched to curb the misuse of SIM cards and ensure that vendors strictly follow required procedures.

Multiple police teams, under the supervision of senior officers, checked vendor licences, customer documents and ‘Know Your Customer’ procedures during the inspections. The vendors were also briefed about the importance of following telecom regulations.

“Vendors were sensitised about the importance of adhering to DoT norms and were warned that any violation in maintaining proper documentation or customer verification would invite strict legal action,” police said in a statement, reiterating their commitment to public safety and responsible use of telecommunication services.