Kashmir POCSO Court Sentences Man To 14 Years In Penetrative Sexual Assault Of Teenage Girl

Srinagar: A fast-track court in Srinagar has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison in a case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the conviction was secured in FIR No. 24/2021 registered at Police Station M.R. Gunj under sections 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) and 376 (Punishment for Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case dates back to April 11, 2021, when the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenager was reported to the police. Investigators said the police acted swiftly after receiving the complaint.

“Srinagar Police conducted a thorough investigation, recovered the victim, recorded statements of witnesses, collected evidence and ensured medical and forensic examination as per proper legal procedures,” the statement said.