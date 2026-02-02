Kashmir POCSO Court Sentences Man To 14 Years In Penetrative Sexual Assault Of Teenage Girl
Published : February 2, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Srinagar: A fast-track court in Srinagar has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison in a case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday.
According to a police statement, the conviction was secured in FIR No. 24/2021 registered at Police Station M.R. Gunj under sections 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) and 376 (Punishment for Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The case dates back to April 11, 2021, when the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenager was reported to the police. Investigators said the police acted swiftly after receiving the complaint.
“Srinagar Police conducted a thorough investigation, recovered the victim, recorded statements of witnesses, collected evidence and ensured medical and forensic examination as per proper legal procedures,” the statement said.
After completing the investigation, police filed a charge sheet before the Fast Track Court designated for POCSO cases in Srinagar. Following a detailed trial, the court found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
On December 30, 2025, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment along with a fine of 15,000 rupees, police said.
Srinagar Police said the conviction reflects its commitment to handling cases involving crimes against children with seriousness and urgency.
“Srinagar Police reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children and remains committed to ensuring justice for victims through prompt and professional investigation,” the statement said.
