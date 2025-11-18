ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Plunges Deeper Into Freezing Winter; Pahalgam Shivers At Minus 2.8 Degrees Celsius

People take a Shikara ride on a foggy morning in Srinagar on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Kashmir plunged deeper into winter conditions on Tuesday with Pahalgam recording the coldest night in the Union Territory at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Jammu city remained the warmest with a daytime high of 24.7 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department. Pahalgam’s minimum temperature dipped 0.7 degrees below normal, making it the coldest station in Kashmir. Kupwara and Srinagar followed with minimums of minus 1.8 degrees each, both registering significant departures from their usual night temperatures. Gulmarg stayed cold as well at 2.0 degrees, slightly warmer than normal for the resort. A serene winter morning view of the iconic Lal Chowk with birds flying over the cold road in Srinagar on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. (IANS) Daytime conditions in the Valley remained crisp but milder. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 16.3 degrees, just above normal, while Kupwara reached 18.0 degrees, almost three degrees higher than average. Gulmarg posted a maximum of 12.4 degrees, the lowest daytime temperature in Kashmir.