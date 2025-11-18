Kashmir Plunges Deeper Into Freezing Winter; Pahalgam Shivers At Minus 2.8 Degrees Celsius
The meteorological department has predicted dry weather till the first week of December with night temperature expected to drop further.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 18, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir plunged deeper into winter conditions on Tuesday with Pahalgam recording the coldest night in the Union Territory at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Jammu city remained the warmest with a daytime high of 24.7 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Pahalgam’s minimum temperature dipped 0.7 degrees below normal, making it the coldest station in Kashmir. Kupwara and Srinagar followed with minimums of minus 1.8 degrees each, both registering significant departures from their usual night temperatures. Gulmarg stayed cold as well at 2.0 degrees, slightly warmer than normal for the resort.
Daytime conditions in the Valley remained crisp but milder. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 16.3 degrees, just above normal, while Kupwara reached 18.0 degrees, almost three degrees higher than average. Gulmarg posted a maximum of 12.4 degrees, the lowest daytime temperature in Kashmir.
In the Jammu division, warmer afternoons persisted. Jammu city was the hottest location with a maximum of 24.7 degrees, though slightly below normal for this time of year. Katra followed with a high of 23.0 degrees and a minimum of 10.9 degrees, close to seasonal averages. Nights in the plains were mild but still dipped marginally below normal, with Jammu recording 11.5 degrees.
No rainfall was reported anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. Morning humidity remained high in many Kashmir stations, with Srinagar touching 94 percent before easing later in the day. The IMD said the dry pattern is expected to continue, keeping Kashmir cold during the nights and Jammu relatively warm through the afternoons.
Kashmir valley is bracing for an extreme winter season during which temperatures remain sub-zero. The 40-day long period starting December 21 is locally known as 'Chilai Kalan' and is regarded as the harshest part of the winter. It is followed by 'Chilai Khord' and 'Chila Bacha', which heralds the arrival of early spring in the valley.
During winter period, Kashmiris have been traditionally keeping themselves warm with 'Kangri', the age-old firepot comprising a clay pot covered by a wicker frame.
