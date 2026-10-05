ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Plans Saffron Nursery To Grow New Corm Varieties Amid Crop Decline: Director Agriculture

Srinagar: Amid shifting trends in the production of Saffron, the ‘Red Gold’ of Kashmir, Director of Agriculture Sartaj Ahmad Shah detailed the expanding boundaries of crop cultivation, infrastructure challenges and new government initiatives to safeguard local crop quality.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shah said that Kashmiri saffron corms are of the highest standard globally, with popularity spanning major markets like Iran and Spain.

Iranian Imports and Leh Expansion

The Director claimed that the decision to import 800 kilograms of Iranian corms for a new 4,000-square-meter cultivation pilot in Leh, Ladakh, was solely due to a lack of immediate local stock volume in Kashmir.

The crop, mainly grown in Kashmir’s Karewa in Pampore, has been cultivated on a piece of land (Command Area Gate No. 27) at Spituk Pharka in Leh that was barren three months ago after it was recently restored and rejuvenated under 'Project Him Sarovar', as reported by ETV Bharat on October 2.

Director of Agriculture Sartaj Ahmad Shah (ETV Bharat)

The move followed the export of the first consignment of 15,000 lilium stems and gladioli from the world’s high-altitude commercial floriculture project in the union territory.

"To protect internal resources, Kashmir’s agriculture department has banned the sale or export of Kashmiri saffron corms outside the valley. This is done to maximise local acreage under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP)," said Shah.

According to him, the imported Iranian varieties are larger than traditional Kashmiri corms and are capable of exhibiting early flowering potential. "Saffron performance relies heavily on size, so corms weighing approximately 8 grams were selected for the Leh initiative. The use of corms between 8 and 10 grams helps accelerate flowering cycles," Shah said.

Saffron or kesar is believed to have origins in southern Europe and is cultivated in Iran, Spain and Turkey. In India, the expensive spice is exclusively grown in Kashmir’s Karewas in Pampore, with Jammu and Kashmir accounting for about 90 per cent of the country’s total production.

However, saffron production has declined over the years due to unregulated conversion of land to urbanisation and climate change.