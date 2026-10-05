Kashmir Plans Saffron Nursery To Grow New Corm Varieties Amid Crop Decline: Director Agriculture
In an interview with Parvez ud Din, Director Agriculture Sartaj Ahmad Shah outlined plans for a new government nursery to protect Kashmiri saffron.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid shifting trends in the production of Saffron, the ‘Red Gold’ of Kashmir, Director of Agriculture Sartaj Ahmad Shah detailed the expanding boundaries of crop cultivation, infrastructure challenges and new government initiatives to safeguard local crop quality.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shah said that Kashmiri saffron corms are of the highest standard globally, with popularity spanning major markets like Iran and Spain.
Iranian Imports and Leh Expansion
The Director claimed that the decision to import 800 kilograms of Iranian corms for a new 4,000-square-meter cultivation pilot in Leh, Ladakh, was solely due to a lack of immediate local stock volume in Kashmir.
The crop, mainly grown in Kashmir’s Karewa in Pampore, has been cultivated on a piece of land (Command Area Gate No. 27) at Spituk Pharka in Leh that was barren three months ago after it was recently restored and rejuvenated under 'Project Him Sarovar', as reported by ETV Bharat on October 2.
The move followed the export of the first consignment of 15,000 lilium stems and gladioli from the world’s high-altitude commercial floriculture project in the union territory.
"To protect internal resources, Kashmir’s agriculture department has banned the sale or export of Kashmiri saffron corms outside the valley. This is done to maximise local acreage under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP)," said Shah.
According to him, the imported Iranian varieties are larger than traditional Kashmiri corms and are capable of exhibiting early flowering potential. "Saffron performance relies heavily on size, so corms weighing approximately 8 grams were selected for the Leh initiative. The use of corms between 8 and 10 grams helps accelerate flowering cycles," Shah said.
Saffron or kesar is believed to have origins in southern Europe and is cultivated in Iran, Spain and Turkey. In India, the expensive spice is exclusively grown in Kashmir’s Karewas in Pampore, with Jammu and Kashmir accounting for about 90 per cent of the country’s total production.
However, saffron production has declined over the years due to unregulated conversion of land to urbanisation and climate change.
Between 2019-2024, land dedicated to saffron has shrunk from 4,496 hectares to little over 23,00 ha from 1993 to 2024. Consequently, the annual production has fallen from 17 metric tonnes to 14 MT. Now, its introduction in Ladakh is being undertaken as a pilot project to assess its suitability to the region’s climatic conditions and explore its economic potential, officials said.
Defunct Infrastructure and Community Responsibility
Responding to a query regarding the decline in saffron productivity and growers shifting to lavender or high-density apple orchards, Shah expressed serious concern.
"Insufficient attention is being paid to saffron, which is not just vital but an expensive spice as well," he said, adding that land mafias are actively purchasing local fields in Pampore to convert them into residential and commercial properties.
Regarding the breakdown of the National Saffron Mission’s (NSM) irrigation systems, the Director of Agriculture claimed that the department successfully constructed and handed over 84 out of 124 planned borewells to the growers, complete with advanced drip irrigation setups.
"Under the mission’s guidelines, local ‘Water Users' Associations’ were required to handle the daily maintenance of the borewells, pipes, and infrastructure. Because the growers failed to form these associations, the irrigation systems fell into disrepair," he alleged.
"The department cannot be held responsible for routine upkeep, as it was a community obligation that went unfulfilled," he added.
Institutional Nursery and Future Cultivation Schemes
About plans to reverse declining yields, Shah emphasised the need to develop new, advanced saffron corm varieties.
"Traditional seed stocks are currently used, but agricultural university scientists must focus on new varieties prepared through scientific means. The intervention will allow local growers to maximise their seasonal harvests while utilising minimal land plots," he told ETV Bharat.
Shah said that the department was establishing a specialised government-level nursery to directly preserve and propagate premium stock. "Interested farmers should take advantage of various active departmental schemes designed to maximise saffron cultivation and financially incentivise the growth of this highly valuable crop," he added.
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