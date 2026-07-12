ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Parties Gear Up For July 13 Homage As Uncertainty Shadows Permission

Security personnel stand guard outside the graveyard of protestors who died during the anti-monarchy rebellion in 1931, in Srinagar on July 13, 2021 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Political parties of Kashmir, including the ruling National Conference (NC), are gearing up to pay homage to the July 13 martyrs who are buried at the graveyard at the Naqshband Sahib shrine in Srinagar’s downtown.

Spokesperson of NC Imran Nabi Dar told ETV Bharat that the party is working on the programme for Monday (July 13). Dar said the party has sought permission from the district administration in Srinagar to offer prayers and pay tributes at the Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs' graveyard) in the Naqshband Sahib area of Downtown Srinagar.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Mohit Bhan said that there should be no restrictions on the people or political leaders who wish to offer prayers and tributes to the July 13 martyrs. Bhan said the party is making preparations for the programme to visit the graveyard.

A PDP statement said that the party leadership and workers will proceed to offer tributes to the martyrs and urged the administration not to impose restrictions on peaceful commemorative programmes.

The party said that respecting historical memory and allowing peaceful remembrance are essential attributes of any confident democracy. “History cannot be erased through prohibitory orders, barricades or restrictions. The memory of the martyrs in the hearts and minds of the people cannot be extinguished by preventing peaceful tributes,” it said.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the District Administration in Srinagar have been restricting the mainstream political parties from visiting the martyrs’ graveyard. Last year, the district administration even prevented Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his ministers from entering the graveyard. He had to climb over the wall to gain access.

Last year, both PDP and NC alleged that dozens of their leaders and workers were locked up inside their homes by the police and denied moving out to thwart their attempts to move towards Mazar-i-Shuhada.

'Martyrs' Day’ was also removed from the official holiday list by the LG administration in 2021, even though the ruling NC has promised in its 2024 assembly elections manifesto to restore the holiday. However, the party said that the LG, Manoj Sinha, has not restored it yet despite the elected government’s recommendations after the elections.