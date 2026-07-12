Kashmir Parties Gear Up For July 13 Homage As Uncertainty Shadows Permission
Kashmir political parties, including NC and PDP, are preparing to honour July 13 martyrs amid permission uncertainties and ongoing restrictions.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST|
Updated : July 12, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Political parties of Kashmir, including the ruling National Conference (NC), are gearing up to pay homage to the July 13 martyrs who are buried at the graveyard at the Naqshband Sahib shrine in Srinagar’s downtown.
Spokesperson of NC Imran Nabi Dar told ETV Bharat that the party is working on the programme for Monday (July 13). Dar said the party has sought permission from the district administration in Srinagar to offer prayers and pay tributes at the Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs' graveyard) in the Naqshband Sahib area of Downtown Srinagar.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Mohit Bhan said that there should be no restrictions on the people or political leaders who wish to offer prayers and tributes to the July 13 martyrs. Bhan said the party is making preparations for the programme to visit the graveyard.
A PDP statement said that the party leadership and workers will proceed to offer tributes to the martyrs and urged the administration not to impose restrictions on peaceful commemorative programmes.
The party said that respecting historical memory and allowing peaceful remembrance are essential attributes of any confident democracy. “History cannot be erased through prohibitory orders, barricades or restrictions. The memory of the martyrs in the hearts and minds of the people cannot be extinguished by preventing peaceful tributes,” it said.
Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the District Administration in Srinagar have been restricting the mainstream political parties from visiting the martyrs’ graveyard. Last year, the district administration even prevented Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his ministers from entering the graveyard. He had to climb over the wall to gain access.
Last year, both PDP and NC alleged that dozens of their leaders and workers were locked up inside their homes by the police and denied moving out to thwart their attempts to move towards Mazar-i-Shuhada.
'Martyrs' Day’ was also removed from the official holiday list by the LG administration in 2021, even though the ruling NC has promised in its 2024 assembly elections manifesto to restore the holiday. However, the party said that the LG, Manoj Sinha, has not restored it yet despite the elected government’s recommendations after the elections.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Srinagar administration have not yet issued any statement on whether they will allow political leaders to visit the graveyard.
Separatist leader Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq also made a special mention about July 13 while addressing the congregation at the historic Jama Masjid, Srinagar, on Friday.
He said that on the day we recount the sacrifice of 21 innocent Kashmiris who were shot dead 95 years ago in 1931 by the order of the autocratic rulers of the day for demanding basic rights, and laid the foundation for the long struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for human rights and dignity.
Referring to the restrictions being imposed on the leaders on July 13 to thwart their attempts to reach the graveyard, Mirwaiz said in recent years every attempt to honour the martyrs is thwarted; he is put under house arrest, and even the state holiday to commemorate their martyrdom stands revoked.
“But their supreme sacrifice is etched in our collective memory for all times, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will always honour them as their great martyrs and champions of their rights,” he said, adding that if the authorities allow him on July 13, as per tradition, after Zuhr prayers, they will collectively go to Mazar-e-Shuhada Naqshband Sahib to offer prayers and pay tributes to the martyrs.
Meanwhile, the Awami Itihaad Party (AIP), led by the jailed MP Er Rashid, said that he will observe a day-long hunger strike on July 13 as a mark of respect to the martyrs of 1931.
The chief spokesperson of the party, Inam Un Nabi, said the party will offer Fateh Khawani and pay floral tributes at the Martyrs' Graveyard, Naqashband Sahib Shrine, Nowhatta, Srinagar, on the occasion of “Martyrs' Day”, 13th July 2026.
He said the programme is being organised to pay homage to the “martyrs” of 13th July 1931, whose sacrifice occupies a significant place in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the day is remembered as a turning point in Kashmir's political awakening, adding that their sacrifice came to symbolise the people's struggle for dignity, justice and civil rights and has since remained an important chapter in the political and historical memory of Jammu and Kashmir.
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