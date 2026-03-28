Kashmir MP Ruhullah Mehdi Seeks Compensation For Losses In Nowgam Blast
Mehdi, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said many people whose houses suffered damage have been forced to shift to rented accommodations.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday demanded compensation and rehabilitation of the families of those who lost their lives in the blast that occurred in a police station in Srinagar last year.
Mehdi, while speaking in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, said justice should be delivered, and those who suffered losses should be compensated and rehabilitated.
Nine people including a tailor, were killed, while adjoining houses suffered major damage in a powerful blast triggered by seized explosive material inside the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar on November 14. The explosive materials were seized earlier during an investigation into a suspected terrorist cell that was connected to the Red Fort car blast on November 10.
The Srinagar Lok Sabha member said compensation and rehabilitation should be provided to the kin of the deceased tailor Mohammad Shafi Parray. The father of three living in the neighbourhood of the police station was brought for stitching the bags for explosive material. He was the only civilian to die in the explosion, while the rest were carrying out their official duties.
Mehdi also demanded compensation for people whose properties sustained damage.
“Many of the people who passed away were from poor families. Some of them were labourers. They have not yet been compensated, nor have any measures been taken for their rehabilitation. I had asked the government a few questions regarding this. I have not yet been able to get an answer,” he said.
"The government should fix accountability for the lapses that led to the accidental blast. Those found responsible for the lapses should be held accountable. How they dumped the explosive material in the densely populated area,” Mehdi said, demanding justice.
He said that many people whose houses suffered damage have shifted to rented accommodations, with many yet to be compensated.
In the same speech, he also sought ‘justice’ for a teenager, Tufail Matoo, who was killed on June 11, 2010. The 17-year-old was killed in Srinagar downtown during the National Conference led government. His killing triggered months-long unrest in the region, resulting in the killing of about 100 civilians.
A few days ago, according to Mehdi, the deceased teenager’s father, Mohammad Ashraf Mattoo, met him seeking justice for his late son.
"After 15 years, he is still struggling to get justice. The state has failed him so far. Yet he still trusts the institution of justice. It is the duty of the state to fix accountability and hold those who fired on the young boy accountable,” he added. Since the killing of his lone son, his father has followed the case in the court to seek justice.
Mehdi demanded that the government make the report on his killing public to restore his family's faith in the democracy.
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