ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir MP Ruhullah Mehdi Seeks Compensation For Losses In Nowgam Blast

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday demanded compensation and rehabilitation of the families of those who lost their lives in the blast that occurred in a police station in Srinagar last year.

Mehdi, while speaking in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, said justice should be delivered, and those who suffered losses should be compensated and rehabilitated.

Nine people including a tailor, were killed, while adjoining houses suffered major damage in a powerful blast triggered by seized explosive material inside the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar on November 14. The explosive materials were seized earlier during an investigation into a suspected terrorist cell that was connected to the Red Fort car blast on November 10.

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi (ETV Bharat)

The Srinagar Lok Sabha member said compensation and rehabilitation should be provided to the kin of the deceased tailor Mohammad Shafi Parray. The father of three living in the neighbourhood of the police station was brought for stitching the bags for explosive material. He was the only civilian to die in the explosion, while the rest were carrying out their official duties.

Mehdi also demanded compensation for people whose properties sustained damage.