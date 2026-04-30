ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir MP Er Rashid Meets Ailing Father At Srinagar Hospital After Court Reprieve

Srinagar: Member of Parliament from Baramulla-Kupwara constituency Er Rashid on Thursday arrived in Srinagar following bail by the Delhi High Court in an alleged terror funding case. Afer landing at the Srinagar airport, Rashid rightaway headed to the SMHS Hospital in the city to meet his ailing father.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the hospital as Rashid and his father exchanged greetings with tears rolling down from Rashid's eyes, according to witnesses.

Rashid was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday April 28 for a week to visit his ailing father. The court has directed Rashid to restrict his meetings with his close relatives, avoid media interactions, and two cops in civvies from Tihar jail will guard him during this reprieve.