Kashmir MP Er Rashid Meets Ailing Father At Srinagar Hospital After Court Reprieve
Rashid, who is jailed on terror funding charges, landed at the Srinagar airport and drove straight to the SMHS hospital to meet his ailing father.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Member of Parliament from Baramulla-Kupwara constituency Er Rashid on Thursday arrived in Srinagar following bail by the Delhi High Court in an alleged terror funding case. Afer landing at the Srinagar airport, Rashid rightaway headed to the SMHS Hospital in the city to meet his ailing father.
Emotional scenes were witnessed at the hospital as Rashid and his father exchanged greetings with tears rolling down from Rashid's eyes, according to witnesses.
Rashid was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday April 28 for a week to visit his ailing father. The court has directed Rashid to restrict his meetings with his close relatives, avoid media interactions, and two cops in civvies from Tihar jail will guard him during this reprieve.
Rashid, who is the president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), defeated Omar Abdullah in 2024 parliamentary elections from Baramulla-Kupwara constituency. He has represented the Langate assembly constituency twice since 2008.
The bail by the Delhi High Court to Rashid came after Kashmiri political leaders appealed the Central government to release the Member of Parliament from Baramulla for meeting his father who is battling a critical illness.
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah had appealed the Centre to consider permitting Rashid to attend to his ailing father on 'compelling humanitarian grounds'. Rashid's father Khazir Mohammad Sheikh is admitted in SMHS hospital in Srinagar and is undergoing intensive treatment.
Read More: