ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Markets See Slow Eid Rush Due To Rain And West Asia Tensions

Srinagar: Kashmir markets are witnessing a subdued rush on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr due to rainfall, compounded by the West Asia crisis following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which triggered week-long protests in the valley earlier this month.

Traders in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, said that footfall is lower than in previous years because rainfall disrupted the celebration spirit and also brought winter chill.

The weather in Kashmir has been erratic over the last week, which has brought down the day temperature to 10 degrees Celsius from the 20 degrees that was recorded in February. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre in Srinagar has forecast cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall at the higher reaches of the Chenab Valley and south Kashmir on Friday.

The IMD said that from March 21 to 31, the weather will generally be dry, with brief spells of rain and snowfall expected at a few places on March 23. This means Eid-ul-Fitr, to be celebrated on Friday or Saturday, pending the crescent moon sighting, will experience dry weather.

Shopkeepers wait at their shops in Lal Chowk, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

In the past 24 hours, the Kashmir Valley received 25-30 millimetres of rainfall, while Gulmarg recorded 23 cm of snowfall. The weather department has urged travellers and transporters to plan their journeys across higher altitudes and key passes in accordance with the advice. Additionally, farmers have been advised to resume all agricultural activities starting March 21.

Meanwhile, a weeklong protest earlier this month over the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader also reduced the rush and dampened the spirit of Eid shopping.