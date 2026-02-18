ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Markets Abuzz As People Rush To Buy 'Sehri' And 'Iftar' Essentials For Ramadan 2026

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2026, likely to begin on Thursday, the usual hustle and bustle has returned to markets in Kashmir valley.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan sees Muslims observing a month-long fast from dawn till dusk.

Most of the markets of Srinagar on Wednesday saw a huge rush of people buying and selling dates, dry fruits besides other essentials for 'sehri'(pre-dawn meals) and 'iftar'(meals to break fast). In view of the increasing demand for dates during the month of Ramadan, traders have imported different types of dates from Saudi Arabia and other middle east countries. Muslims usually consume dates during sehri and iftar given the religious importance of the food item.

Shopkeepers say that the demand for dates has increased for the past few days with people buying various dates in much higher quantities as compared to last year.