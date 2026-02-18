Kashmir Markets Abuzz As People Rush To Buy 'Sehri' And 'Iftar' Essentials For Ramadan 2026
The ninth holy month of the Islamic calendar is likely to begin in the valley on Thursday with people thronging markets for 'sehri' and 'iftar'.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2026, likely to begin on Thursday, the usual hustle and bustle has returned to markets in Kashmir valley.
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan sees Muslims observing a month-long fast from dawn till dusk.
Most of the markets of Srinagar on Wednesday saw a huge rush of people buying and selling dates, dry fruits besides other essentials for 'sehri'(pre-dawn meals) and 'iftar'(meals to break fast). In view of the increasing demand for dates during the month of Ramadan, traders have imported different types of dates from Saudi Arabia and other middle east countries. Muslims usually consume dates during sehri and iftar given the religious importance of the food item.
Shopkeepers say that the demand for dates has increased for the past few days with people buying various dates in much higher quantities as compared to last year.
"his time the purchase is so good that we have finished our stock before the scheduled time, so we will have to buy more goods in a few days," Nooruddin Wani, a shopkeeper told ETV Bharat
A few tourists in the valley were also seen buying dates and other dry fruits at the bustling Maharaja Bazaar in Srinagar. Shopkeepers dealing in fresh fruit, vegetable, dry fruit pickles and other essential items in Lal Chowk, Maharaja Bazaar, Batamaloo and Hari Singh High Street have decorated their shops well amid a rush of people.
Vegetable seller Farooq Ahmed said that compared to other months, people like to buy different types of vegetables and fruits during Ramadan for religious and nutritional value. "We also make special arrangements keeping in mind the demand of the people," he said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently chaired an important meeting with officers of various departments to ensure all arrangements during the month of Ramadan. The CM directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination and ensure arrangements including uninterrupted supply of water and electricity for the people.
Ramadan crescent, marking the arrival of the holy month, was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Wednesday, February 18 is the first day of fasting in the Kingdom.
The holy month of Ramadan marks a rush of worshippers in mosques where supplementary night prayers called 'Taraweeh' are offered throughout the month.
