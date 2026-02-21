ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Man Gets 3 Years Jail For Allowing Minor Son To Drive

Srinagar: A traffic court in Srinagar has sentenced a man from central Kashmir's Budgam district to three years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for allowing his minor son to drive.

The court also ordered cancellation of the vehicle’s registration for a period of 12 months. In his five-page judgment, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik noted that the challan was produced against the accused for offences under Section 199-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The court recorded that the violator was a minor, so proceedings were initiated against the father.

"Perusal of the Challan reveals that the instant challan has been produced against the accused for offences under section 199-A of M. V Act 1988. It has also been mentioned in the challan that the violator is a minor and the instant challan has been issued against the accused, who is the guardian of the minor-violator,” the court observed.

The judge underlined the statutory responsibility placed upon guardians and vehicle owners when minors commit traffic violations. “Since the violator is a minor, the Challan has been issued against the accused, who is the guardian of the violator and is also the owner of the vehicle,” the judgment reads.