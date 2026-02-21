Kashmir Man Gets 3 Years Jail For Allowing Minor Son To Drive
The judge who sentenced the man underlined the statutory responsibility placed upon guardians and vehicle owners when minors commit traffic violations.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Srinagar: A traffic court in Srinagar has sentenced a man from central Kashmir's Budgam district to three years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for allowing his minor son to drive.
The court also ordered cancellation of the vehicle’s registration for a period of 12 months. In his five-page judgment, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik noted that the challan was produced against the accused for offences under Section 199-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The court recorded that the violator was a minor, so proceedings were initiated against the father.
"Perusal of the Challan reveals that the instant challan has been produced against the accused for offences under section 199-A of M. V Act 1988. It has also been mentioned in the challan that the violator is a minor and the instant challan has been issued against the accused, who is the guardian of the minor-violator,” the court observed.
The judge underlined the statutory responsibility placed upon guardians and vehicle owners when minors commit traffic violations. “Since the violator is a minor, the Challan has been issued against the accused, who is the guardian of the violator and is also the owner of the vehicle,” the judgment reads.
Citing Section 199-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, the court explained the legal framework governing such cases. “It is apt to mention here that according to Section 199-A of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, when the offence under the Act is committed by a juvenile, the guardian of such juvenile or the owner of the motor vehicle shall be deemed to be guilty and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly,” the court recorded.
While directing that the vehicle (JK04K0673) and documents be released to the registered owner, the court ordered the vehicle’s registration cancelled for 12 months as part of the statutory consequences.
This is the second such case in Kashmir in the last few months. In December, the same judge had sentenced a man to three years' imprisonment for allowing his minor son to drive. The court had also called for framing a policy of "No Vehicle for Minors" in educational institutions and urged for special drives against the violators by the traffic police.
Read More: