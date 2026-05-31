Kashmir Turns A New Page Through Literature And Heritage
Kashmir Literature Festival reclaims the region’s 5,000-year heritage, inspiring youth and writers to reshape narratives beyond conflict through literature and creative expression.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Srinagar: For three decades, Kashmir has been framed primarily through the prism of conflict. But the organisers of the Kashmir Literature Festival sought to turn that narrative by bringing together writers and thinkers on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Inaugurating the two-day festival at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged participants, including writers and intellectuals, to counter “distorted historical narratives” and highlight India’s ancient contributions to knowledge, science, and culture. The organisers pitched the festival as a celebration of Kashmir’s 5,000-year-old heritage and a platform to nurture young creative talent.
Sinha also asked creative minds to shape positive discourse through fiction and non-fiction. “We must erase every trace of the colonial mindset and ensure that people abroad do not distort our history and present to serve their own narratives. It is the responsibility of writers to correct such errors and take the truth to global readers,” he said.
The LG reminded the audience that when the Vedas (the oldest and most sacred scriptures of Hinduism) were composed some 6,000 years ago, India was the engine of global civilisation, establishing itself as a scientific civilisation centuries before other nations.
He noted that early developments in science, math, and astronomy in Persia and Europe’s 12th-century Renaissance drew heavily from India’s treasury of knowledge. “We failed to communicate our priceless traditions, culture, knowledge, and sciences, and that's why many people claim that certain things came from other places or were introduced by invaders. These assertions are baseless,” Sinha added.
He stated that there is an urgent need to restore history and convey its true form to every section of society so that India’s narrative is properly shaped.
Highlighting India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, Sinha urged writers to build a new narrative toward a fully developed nation by 2047. “They must remember that writers have the power to change civilisations," he added.
Organised under the annual leadership of Yuvraj Srivastava and the Srikula Foundation, the festival aims to provide a robust platform for the region’s youth around eight books slated for launch.
An organiser insisted that while Kashmir has been caught in conflict for the last three decades, its 5,000-year-old heritage, culture and history stand far beyond the strife. The event aims to inspire local talent and provide a long-awaited platform to young writers.
For Romaisa, a cultural painter and calligrapher, her artwork focused on traditional Kashmiri motifs like the samovar and kangri.
“The theme of my paintings is Kashmir. This platform can inspire young artists like me. I want to showcase Kashmir’s culture instead of Western. Kashmir’s artists are in a struggling mode, and this is an opportunity to showcase my work. I want people to be inspired by their own culture. We can’t get the same feel in AI-generated art,” she said.
A teacher and activist, Rouble Nagi, who has been working with underprivileged children in far-off areas in the union territory, noted the critical role of such events in a highly digitised era where children heavily rely on online content and Kindle.
“Book reading and its feel is a memory for life. One can scroll many things on a phone, but every child should be encouraged to pick up books and read them. Reading is an important part of children's upbringing and shapes up their imagination,” she said, noting that such programmes provide essential motivation to the youth by connecting people together.
Nagi outlined an expansion plan to make the festival more inclusive for communities cut off from urban centres.
“Children from remote border villages will be brought to the festival next year. Many of these children have never travelled outside their home districts, and the experience is intended to motivate them to send out a positive message back to their own villages,” she added.
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