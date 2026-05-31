ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Turns A New Page Through Literature And Heritage

Srinagar: For three decades, Kashmir has been framed primarily through the prism of conflict. But the organisers of the Kashmir Literature Festival sought to turn that narrative by bringing together writers and thinkers on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Inaugurating the two-day festival at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged participants, including writers and intellectuals, to counter “distorted historical narratives” and highlight India’s ancient contributions to knowledge, science, and culture. The organisers pitched the festival as a celebration of Kashmir’s 5,000-year-old heritage and a platform to nurture young creative talent.

Sinha also asked creative minds to shape positive discourse through fiction and non-fiction. “We must erase every trace of the colonial mindset and ensure that people abroad do not distort our history and present to serve their own narratives. It is the responsibility of writers to correct such errors and take the truth to global readers,” he said.

The LG reminded the audience that when the Vedas (the oldest and most sacred scriptures of Hinduism) were composed some 6,000 years ago, India was the engine of global civilisation, establishing itself as a scientific civilisation centuries before other nations.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacting with a woman participant at SKICC Srinagar during the inauguration of Kashmir Literature Festival (ETV Bharat)

He noted that early developments in science, math, and astronomy in Persia and Europe’s 12th-century Renaissance drew heavily from India’s treasury of knowledge. “We failed to communicate our priceless traditions, culture, knowledge, and sciences, and that's why many people claim that certain things came from other places or were introduced by invaders. These assertions are baseless,” Sinha added.

He stated that there is an urgent need to restore history and convey its true form to every section of society so that India’s narrative is properly shaped.

Highlighting India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, Sinha urged writers to build a new narrative toward a fully developed nation by 2047. “They must remember that writers have the power to change civilisations," he added.