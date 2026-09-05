Kashmir In Grip Of Mental Health Crises; Disease More Prevalent Among Women, Children Affected Too
Psychiatrists have said that not only adults, children are also suffering from depression and anxiety, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir is in the grip of mental health crises with the disease more prevalent among women than men while children also remain affected by the ailment.
Several research reports have cited that the problem is colossal. The mental distress cases have shot up across Kashmir. Multiple studies have noted that more than 45 percent Kashmiri population has been experiencing issues of mental distress.
Heath experts have attributed a number of reasons for the rise in mental health cases with unemployment, economic hardships, domestic and exam pressures attributed as key reasons.
Psychiatrists have said that not only adults, children are also suffering from depression and anxiety. Surveys conducted by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and SKIMS Bemina have revealed that 45 percent of people in the Kashmir Valley are affected by mental health issues including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The research has also revealed that the number of women suffering from psychological distress is more than men. The GMC Srinagar and SKIMS Bemina surveys have further revealed that 37 percent of men and 50 percent of women in Kashmir are suffering from mental health issues while one in every 5 people have symptoms of PTSD and 6 percent have PTSD.
According to psychologists the prevalence is a cause for worry as "mental health is as important as being physically healthy. " " It has been observed that most people focus more on their physical health than their mental health," they said.
A report in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in 2024 revealed that 11.3 percent of people aged 18 to 40 years and above 50 years in Jammu and Kashmir are suffering from mental illness. Of these, 12.9 percent are women and 8.4 percent are men. The report also stated that most of the people suffering from mental disorders such as depression, anxiety and restlessness are living separately from their parents.
Mental health is a challenge nationally, but Kashmir has had its own set of issues, with economic issues in recent times cited as a major concern. The rate of mental illness in India is 7.3 percent, while in 12 states and 6 UTs of the country, this rate is stated to be 13.7 percent. The data of the World Health Organization (WHO) is disturbing with about one billion people worldwide suffering from some form of mental illness.
Medical experts have said that mental illness has been on the rise among young people in recent years. According to the World Health Organization, depression, anxiety and other psychological problems are prevalent among men between the age of 15 and 29, and suicide is the third leading cause of death.
According to several survey reports, in the Kashmir Valley, 29 percent of children suffered from various diseases, while 15 percent are also suffering from severe mental stress. A study conducted by the Department of Psychology of SKIMS Bemina on 600 children in three districts of Kashmir in 2021 has revealed that 29 percent of children suffer from various mental disorders.
The survey was conducted on children studying in 12 government and 6 private schools in three districts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Bandipora. Some 174 children were found to be suffering from various mental disorders.
Child psychologist Bilal Ahmed said that "psychological problems are increasing among children in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley, and the most common challenge at the moment is the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)." He said that the "worldwide prevalence of this disease in children is 2.2%, but in Jammu and Kashmir cases received depict an alarming trend."
Experts said that ADHD is a "neurodevelopmental condition that affects the way the brain controls attention, emotions, and activity levels." According to them ADHD is one of the most common illnesses diagnosed in children and many adults also "live with it, sometimes without even knowing it."
"Along with a healthy body, it is also very important to have a healthy mind. But it cannot be denied that sometimes mental frustration is not under our control. The troubles that come in our life greatly affect our mental health. Due to which we are prone to problems. Until mental health is restored properly, our physical health cannot be restored either," doctors said.
Health experts said that in Kashmir there is a lack of medical centers and dearth of counseling and medical staff in rural areas compared to urban areas which makes the situation more serious. Jammu and Kashmir, which has a population of 12.5 million, has 50 to 60 psychiatrists. Only 140 beds are available for psychiatric patients in 10 districts of Kashmir province.
Psychologist Deeba said that in Kashmir many people "do not have awareness about mental health." "Patients suffering from mental disorders are taken to primary care physicians for treatment and due to lack of timely treatment, the disease has taken a dangerous turn. Due to mental health issues, people are not able to perform daily activities properly."
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