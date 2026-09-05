ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir In Grip Of Mental Health Crises; Disease More Prevalent Among Women, Children Affected Too

Srinagar: Kashmir is in the grip of mental health crises with the disease more prevalent among women than men while children also remain affected by the ailment.

Several research reports have cited that the problem is colossal. The mental distress cases have shot up across Kashmir. Multiple studies have noted that more than 45 percent Kashmiri population has been experiencing issues of mental distress.

Heath experts have attributed a number of reasons for the rise in mental health cases with unemployment, economic hardships, domestic and exam pressures attributed as key reasons.

Psychiatrists have said that not only adults, children are also suffering from depression and anxiety. Surveys conducted by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and SKIMS Bemina have revealed that 45 percent of people in the Kashmir Valley are affected by mental health issues including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The research has also revealed that the number of women suffering from psychological distress is more than men. The GMC Srinagar and SKIMS Bemina surveys have further revealed that 37 percent of men and 50 percent of women in Kashmir are suffering from mental health issues while one in every 5 people have symptoms of PTSD and 6 percent have PTSD.

According to psychologists the prevalence is a cause for worry as "mental health is as important as being physically healthy. " " It has been observed that most people focus more on their physical health than their mental health," they said.

A report in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in 2024 revealed that 11.3 percent of people aged 18 to 40 years and above 50 years in Jammu and Kashmir are suffering from mental illness. Of these, 12.9 percent are women and 8.4 percent are men. The report also stated that most of the people suffering from mental disorders such as depression, anxiety and restlessness are living separately from their parents.

Mental health is a challenge nationally, but Kashmir has had its own set of issues, with economic issues in recent times cited as a major concern. The rate of mental illness in India is 7.3 percent, while in 12 states and 6 UTs of the country, this rate is stated to be 13.7 percent. The data of the World Health Organization (WHO) is disturbing with about one billion people worldwide suffering from some form of mental illness.