Kashmir's Iconic Wular Lake Reopens For Tourists After 10 Months; Locals Hope For Economic Revival

A view of Wular Lake in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir ( ANI )

By Ajaz Nazki Bandipora: Residents living around Wular Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday welcomed the government's decision to reopen the lake to tourists after nearly ten months of closure. The lake's reopening is expected to revive livelihoods dependent on tourism. The lake was among several tourist spots closed for security reasons in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of the lake along with 13 other tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir. Shutting the tourist spots had led to a sharp decline in visitor arrivals and economic activity in several tourism-dependent areas. Welcoming the reopening of the lake, local residents said the move is likely to provide immediate relief to families who rely on seasonal tourism for income.