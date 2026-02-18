Kashmir's Iconic Wular Lake Reopens For Tourists After 10 Months; Locals Hope For Economic Revival
The lake is among 14 tourist destinations reopened by the government after months of closure in view of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
By Ajaz Nazki
Bandipora: Residents living around Wular Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday welcomed the government's decision to reopen the lake to tourists after nearly ten months of closure. The lake's reopening is expected to revive livelihoods dependent on tourism.
The lake was among several tourist spots closed for security reasons in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.
On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of the lake along with 13 other tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir. Shutting the tourist spots had led to a sharp decline in visitor arrivals and economic activity in several tourism-dependent areas.
Welcoming the reopening of the lake, local residents said the move is likely to provide immediate relief to families who rely on seasonal tourism for income.
Communities around Wular Lake depend heavily on visitors for earnings generated through boat rides, food stalls, handicrafts, and guiding services. Many said the prolonged closure had pushed them into financial distress, forcing some to take loans or seek daily-wage work outside their villages.
Fayaz Ahmad, a shikara operator, said the announcement has brought hope after months of uncertainty. “For almost a year we had no tourists and no steady income. If visitors return, we can finally support our families again,” he said.
Manzoor Ahmad, who runs a small tea stall near the lakeshore, said tourism is the backbone of the local economy. “When the lake was closed, our earnings stopped overnight. Reopening it means business will restart not just for me but for many others,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rukhsana Bano, a visitor from Bandipora who arrived after hearing the news, said the reopening was encouraging for both tourists and locals. “Places like Wular should remain accessible. Tourism helps local youth find work and keeps these destinations alive,” she said.
Residents hope the government will work to improve the roads and will increase the facilities in villages around the lake so that people will earn their livelihood easily as they said the lake has more potential for tourism than other tourist destinations.
