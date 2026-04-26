Kashmir Hosts Fit India Cyclothon Under Sports Ministry's 'Chintin Shivir'
The cyclothon was held along the Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar in the wee hours of the morning today.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 26, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Srinagar: A 'Fit India Sundays' Cyclothon was held in Srinagar on Sunday along the Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake in which union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated along with Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar is hosting the three days “Chintan Shivir” organised by the Ministry of Sports Government of India. Sports ministers, Secretaries and top officials of Youth Services and Sports from all the states and Union Territories are participating in this event.
'Sundays on Cycle' के साथ श्रीनगर दे रहा है पीएम श्री @narendramodi जी के Fit India विज़न को नई पहचान। pic.twitter.com/4FO4yoGiGu— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 26, 2026
On its inaugural day on Friday was held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) where Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya was the chief guest.
Officials discussed ways and means of strengthening sports governance and youth development, medal strategies and athlete development pathways under the Khelo India Mission through centre-state coordination.
Other key areas of discussion include improving Centre-State coordination through the proposed Khelo Bharat Niti and framework for talent identification and grassroots sports development.
The Chintan Shivir comprised of thematic sessions focusing on medal strategy, policy coordination, clean and safe sport, and talent identification and development.
“Our 10-year roadmap to becoming a global sporting powerhouse must not remain on paper, it must come alive in every playground, every district, and every young dream,” Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
The Fit India Cyclothon in the wee hours of the morning today in which athletes and young sports enthusiasts registered with the Youth Services and Sports department of the Union territory took part.
Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Shahid Choudhary said Jammu and Kashmir is honoured to host this important national gathering in Srinagar. “The Union Minister’s inspiring vision for making Bharat a global sporting powerhouse. Jammu & Kashmir is proud to contribute to this shared mission,” he said.
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