ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Hosts Fit India Cyclothon Under Sports Ministry's 'Chintin Shivir'

Srinagar: A 'Fit India Sundays' Cyclothon was held in Srinagar on Sunday along the Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake in which union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated along with Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar is hosting the three days “Chintan Shivir” organised by the Ministry of Sports Government of India. Sports ministers, Secretaries and top officials of Youth Services and Sports from all the states and Union Territories are participating in this event.

On its inaugural day on Friday was held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) where Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya was the chief guest.

Officials discussed ways and means of strengthening sports governance and youth development, medal strategies and athlete development pathways under the Khelo India Mission through centre-state coordination.