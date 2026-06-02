ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Hajj Pilgrims Miffed By Road Transportation Of Luggage As First Batch Returns From Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir landed at the Srinagar airport on Tuesday after returning from Saudi Arabia.

The first flight consisting of 144 pilgrims arrived at Srinagar International Airport at 1:15 pm. The batch included 70 female and 74 male pilgrims and they were received by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee and officials of the Airport Authority were also present on the occasion.

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah greets pilgrims on their return from Hajj 2026, at Srinagar airport (ETV Bharat)

The notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee had earlier said that due to NOTAM restrictions and operational instructions regarding heavy-lift aircraft, the Hajj pilgrims' goods will be transported from Ahmedabad to Srinagar by road, while immigration and customs clearance will be completed in Ahmedabad itself.

According to the notification, each pilgrim can carry one handbag weighing up to 7 kg. For flights to Srinagar, the check-in baggage per pilgrim has been restricted to 5 kg. Besides baggage, the luggage limit has also been cut to 35 kg from 40 kg leaving pilgrims fuming.