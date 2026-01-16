Kashmir Growers Seek Support After India Reduces Import Duty On NZ Apples
Jammu and Kashmir officials meet with central ministers seeking safeguards for farmers amid fears of increased competition from imports
Published : January 16, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Srinagar: The recent decision by India to reduce the import tax on apples from New Zealand has enraged the growers and traders in Kashmir, who are questioning the government for “not making it a priority” for redressal with the government of India.
In December last year, India signed an agreement with New Zealand to reduce the 25 per cent import duties on apples and kiwifruit from New Zealand from the existing 50 per cent. The annual apple imports from New Zealand are at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT), worth 32.4 million US dollars, and the agreement will give a duty concession on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact, which will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of USD 1.25/kg, New Zealand's trade ministry has said. A 50 per cent duty will be imposed beyond this quota.
Apple traders and growers who are worried over this trade deal said that the government in Jammu and Kashmir must prioritise the “grave issue” with the government of India and ensure its redressal.
The multi-crore Kashmir apple industry, which shares 78 per cent of the production in India, is a major contributor to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the 2024-25 economic survey report of the Planning Department, the apple sector annually generates approximately Rs. 10,000 crore in income and employs around 35 lakh people, directly or indirectly supporting about seven lakh families. More than 1.60 lakh hectares of land are under apple cultivation, producing more than 24 lakh metric tonnes every season.
Zahoor Ahmad Rather, the President of the Apple Farmers Federation of Kashmir, questioned the “non-seriousness” of the government in pushing the case with the government of India. “The reduction of import duty is not the priority of the JK government. It will hit apple farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Though the HP government is taking up the issue with the central union government, our government has not pursued the case with seriousness with the central government,” he told ETV Bharat.
Rather was referring to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in which he urged the government of India to ban all apple imports between July and November, when apple harvesting is at its peak in Himachal. Sukhu has also demanded a hike in the import duty of apples to 100 per cent during off-season months to discourage foreign dumping.
But the Minister for Agriculture, Javaid Ahmad Dar, met with the Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in New Delhi on Thursday. Dar told ETV Bharat that the union minister assured him that the interests of the farmers would be safeguarded first. “The Agriculture Ministry will try to keep the interests of the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country as top priority,” Dar quoted Chouhan as saying.
Growers fear that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, which was given a 25 per cent duty exemption for apples during the April-August window, will hit the apples which are stored in controlled atmospheric or cold storage facilities during the off-season months. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union, said the tax concessions will impact apples kept in cold storage, which are sold in the off-season, as the prime harvesting season in the Valley begins in September.
At present, the cold storage capacity in Jammu and Kashmir is 292,000 metric tonnes against the requirement of 6 lakh metric tonnes, Agriculture Minister Dar said.
The important matter will likely be raised by the legislators during the upcoming assembly session in Jammu, where legislators from the ruling as well as opposition members will urge the government to raise the issue with the GoI.
Rather, it was said that CPI (M) legislator Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami will take up the issue in the assembly after protesting against the reduction in import duty with New Zealand.
Former Finance Minister and economic expert Haseeb A. Drabu earlier told ETV Bharat that the apple industry in Kashmir must modernise itself to survive in the competition as trade agreements between India and other countries keep changing. Earlier, the imports from Iran and California also made Kashmiri apple growers anxious when apples from these countries flooded the Indian market.
Also Read