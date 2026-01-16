ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Growers Seek Support After India Reduces Import Duty On NZ Apples

Srinagar: The recent decision by India to reduce the import tax on apples from New Zealand has enraged the growers and traders in Kashmir, who are questioning the government for “not making it a priority” for redressal with the government of India.

In December last year, India signed an agreement with New Zealand to reduce the 25 per cent import duties on apples and kiwifruit from New Zealand from the existing 50 per cent. The annual apple imports from New Zealand are at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT), worth 32.4 million US dollars, and the agreement will give a duty concession on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact, which will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of USD 1.25/kg, New Zealand's trade ministry has said. A 50 per cent duty will be imposed beyond this quota.

Apple traders and growers who are worried over this trade deal said that the government in Jammu and Kashmir must prioritise the “grave issue” with the government of India and ensure its redressal.

The multi-crore Kashmir apple industry, which shares 78 per cent of the production in India, is a major contributor to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the 2024-25 economic survey report of the Planning Department, the apple sector annually generates approximately Rs. 10,000 crore in income and employs around 35 lakh people, directly or indirectly supporting about seven lakh families. More than 1.60 lakh hectares of land are under apple cultivation, producing more than 24 lakh metric tonnes every season.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, the President of the Apple Farmers Federation of Kashmir, questioned the “non-seriousness” of the government in pushing the case with the government of India. “The reduction of import duty is not the priority of the JK government. It will hit apple farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Though the HP government is taking up the issue with the central union government, our government has not pursued the case with seriousness with the central government,” he told ETV Bharat.

Rather was referring to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in which he urged the government of India to ban all apple imports between July and November, when apple harvesting is at its peak in Himachal. Sukhu has also demanded a hike in the import duty of apples to 100 per cent during off-season months to discourage foreign dumping.