Kashmir Freezes Over: Srinagar Hits Minus 2.4 Degrees, Gulmarg Drops To Minus 3.4 Degrees Celsius
Tourist resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, which is favourable for sustaining snow on ski slopes.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 12, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures on Monday, with Srinagar, Gulmarg and the Drass region reflecting the intensity of ‘Chillai Kalan’ as cold conditions prevailed across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said. While the minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the city’s airport recorded an even lower minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.
South Kashmir remained among the coldest pockets of the Valley as Pulwama recorded a biting minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while nearby Shopian settled at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Anantnag recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Qazigund recorded minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.
North Kashmir also witnessed a steep drop in temperatures, with Kupwara recording a temperature of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, Baramulla minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, and Sopore minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. Rafiabad registered a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Bandipora recorded minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.
Tourist resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. Officials said the cold conditions were favourable for sustaining snow on ski slopes, even as fresh snowfall remained limited.
In central Kashmir, Budgam settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius and Beerwah at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. The higher reaches of Sonamarg recorded a minimum of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and Ganderbal at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.
Ladakh continued to witness extreme cold, especially in areas around the Drass region of Kargil district, known as one of the coldest inhabited places in the world. Leh recorded a minimum of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 9.3 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley minus 8.4 degrees Celsius. Hanle remained the coldest spot in the region at minus 15 degrees Celsius, officials said.
In the Jammu region, temperatures were comparatively milder, though several areas experienced chilly mornings. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Jammu airport settled at 2.9 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah in the Chenab Valley recorded a sub-zero temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. Udhampur settled at 1.2 degrees Celsius, Samba at 0.7 degrees Celsius and Rajouri at 0.8 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy until January 15. Cloudy conditions with light snowfall are expected at isolated to scattered higher reaches on January 16 and 17. The weather is forecast to turn partly cloudy again on January 18 and 19.
On January 20, cloudy skies with light rain or snow are expected at a few places, followed by cloudy conditions with light rain or snow at scattered locations from January 21 to 23. The weather is likely to improve with partly cloudy conditions on January 24 and 25.
Meteorologists issued an advisory stating that a gradual rise in minimum temperatures is expected at many places from today onwards.
However, moderate fog over the plains of the Jammu division, with dense fog at isolated locations, is likely to continue over the next five days, potentially affecting morning visibility and traffic.
Also Read