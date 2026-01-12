ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Freezes Over: Srinagar Hits Minus 2.4 Degrees, Gulmarg Drops To Minus 3.4 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures on Monday, with Srinagar, Gulmarg and the Drass region reflecting the intensity of ‘Chillai Kalan’ as cold conditions prevailed across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said. While the minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the city’s airport recorded an even lower minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

South Kashmir remained among the coldest pockets of the Valley as Pulwama recorded a biting minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while nearby Shopian settled at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Anantnag recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Qazigund recorded minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

North Kashmir also witnessed a steep drop in temperatures, with Kupwara recording a temperature of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, Baramulla minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, and Sopore minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. Rafiabad registered a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Bandipora recorded minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Tourist resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. Officials said the cold conditions were favourable for sustaining snow on ski slopes, even as fresh snowfall remained limited.

In central Kashmir, Budgam settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius and Beerwah at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. The higher reaches of Sonamarg recorded a minimum of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and Ganderbal at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh continued to witness extreme cold, especially in areas around the Drass region of Kargil district, known as one of the coldest inhabited places in the world. Leh recorded a minimum of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 9.3 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley minus 8.4 degrees Celsius. Hanle remained the coldest spot in the region at minus 15 degrees Celsius, officials said.