Kashmir Freezes! Zojila Hits A Bone-Chilling Minus 18°C, Srinagar Barely Above Freezing

Srinagar: Several areas of the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches continued to reel under intense cold on Friday, with the coldest temperature recorded at Zojila Pass, which dipped to minus 18 degrees Celsius, a drop of one degree since yesterday, while Srinagar city settled at 0.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, most stations in the Valley recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures compared to earlier this week. However, subzero conditions prevailed in several areas.

Pampore remained one of the coldest inhabited pockets in Kashmir, recording minus 3.0 degrees Celsius. Pulwama and Shopian followed closely at minus 2.6 degrees and minus 2.5 degrees, respectively. In the upper reaches, Sonamarg stood at minus 1.2 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded minus 1.8 degrees.

The outskirts also saw biting cold. Srinagar Airport dipped to minus 1.0 degrees, and Awantipora was at minus 1.2 degrees. Budgam and Bandipora each recorded minus 0.6 degrees. Gulmarg reported a minimum of 0.0 degrees.

In north Kashmir, Rafiabad recorded minus 1.4 degrees, and Kupwara settled at a relatively milder 0.2 degrees. Baramulla remained among the warmest in the Valley with 1.8 degrees. Kulgam and Kokernag recorded 1.1 degrees and 0.8 degrees, respectively.