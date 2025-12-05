Kashmir Freezes! Zojila Hits A Bone-Chilling Minus 18°C, Srinagar Barely Above Freezing
The Meteorological Department said that subzero conditions prevailed in several areas of Kashmir, while many stations recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 5, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST
Srinagar: Several areas of the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches continued to reel under intense cold on Friday, with the coldest temperature recorded at Zojila Pass, which dipped to minus 18 degrees Celsius, a drop of one degree since yesterday, while Srinagar city settled at 0.4 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, most stations in the Valley recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures compared to earlier this week. However, subzero conditions prevailed in several areas.
Pampore remained one of the coldest inhabited pockets in Kashmir, recording minus 3.0 degrees Celsius. Pulwama and Shopian followed closely at minus 2.6 degrees and minus 2.5 degrees, respectively. In the upper reaches, Sonamarg stood at minus 1.2 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded minus 1.8 degrees.
The outskirts also saw biting cold. Srinagar Airport dipped to minus 1.0 degrees, and Awantipora was at minus 1.2 degrees. Budgam and Bandipora each recorded minus 0.6 degrees. Gulmarg reported a minimum of 0.0 degrees.
In north Kashmir, Rafiabad recorded minus 1.4 degrees, and Kupwara settled at a relatively milder 0.2 degrees. Baramulla remained among the warmest in the Valley with 1.8 degrees. Kulgam and Kokernag recorded 1.1 degrees and 0.8 degrees, respectively.
The Jammu region remained considerably warmer, with Jammu city at 8.8 degrees and Katra at 8.5 degrees. Udhampur and Rajouri recorded 3.6 degrees and 2.6 degrees, respectively. Bhaderwah and Banihal were among the colder sites in the region, with 1.9 degrees and 1.2 degrees.
In Ladakh, the mercury stayed well below freezing. Nyoma recorded a frigid minus 15.2 degrees, and Tangste dropped to minus 10.3 degrees. Padum registered minus 9.1 degrees, while Leh settled at minus 7.2 degrees. Drass, often among the coldest places in the region, recorded minus 5.7 degrees.
The Met Centre has forecasted a generally cloudy pattern for the region in the coming days.
For December 5, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms or dust storms has been forecast. December 6 and 7 are expected to see generally cloudy skies. On December 8, conditions may turn from partly cloudy to generally cloudy by afternoon or evening. December 9 is likely to remain partly cloudy, and December 10 is expected to be generally cloudy.
