ETV Bharat / state

‘Disability Is Not Disqualification’: Kashmir Engineer With Cerebral Palsy Wins CAT Relief In JE Recruitment Row

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Srinagar has directed authorities to keep one post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) vacant for Amir Suhail Wani, a Kashmiri engineer, writer and researcher with cerebral palsy whose recommendation was withheld during the recruitment process conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Wani, a resident of Chattabal in Srinagar, is known in Kashmir’s literary and academic circles for his writings on philosophy, religion, literature and science.

The Electrical Engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) has written for several local and national publications and has also delivered lectures at universities in Kashmir.

The tribunal, while hearing his plea against the Power Development Department (PDD) and other authorities, observed, “Being disabled should not mean being disqualified from having access to other aspects of life.”

A bench of Member (J) MS Latif and Member (A) Prasant Kumar said employment is “national wealth” and every eligible candidate has a right to fair consideration. “Employment is a national wealth in which every eligible candidate has a right of consideration, and nobody can monopolise this national wealth, particularly the safeguards which the Constitution has provided for people with disabilities,” the bench said.

Amir Suhail, Kashmir Engineer with cerebral palsy (Special arrangement)

The tribunal added that recruiting agencies are under an “extra burden” to ensure that the rights of specially abled persons are protected and constitutional guarantees are upheld.

According to the petition, JKSSB had issued Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2025 for Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts in corporations under the Power Development Department. Wani applied under the Open Merit and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories and appeared in the written examination held on October 25, 2025.

The petitioner said he secured a place in the provisional selection list issued on February 23, 2026. However, his recommendation was withheld over clarification regarding his disability certificate and a minor discrepancy in parentage details across documents.