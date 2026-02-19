ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Questions Blanket Bank Account Freeze In Ongoing Land Fraud Probe

Srinagar: A local Srinagar court has partly allowed an application filed by a city resident and his family seeking de-freezing of multiple bank accounts.

In her detailed 30-page judgement, Additional Special Judge Mehreen Mushtaq held that while two bank accounts showed prima facie linkage with alleged fraudulent transactions, the investigating agency had failed to establish any nexus between several other accounts and the alleged offence.

The application was filed by Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Nowgam, Srinagar, who is the sole accused in FIR No. 14/2025 registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, under Sections 167, 420, and 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The co-applicants were his wife, Rehana Gani; his daughter, Ayesha Reyaz; and his son, Ahmed Bin Reyaz. They moved the court seeking the unfreezing of their personal and business bank accounts, which had been frozen during the course of the investigation.

The FIR stems from a complaint filed by Dilafroz Buch, wife of M.H. Makhdoomi and resident of Wanbal Rawalpora, Srinagar, who alleged that she was duped in a 2012 land deal involving five kanals and four marlas at Balhama.

According to the prosecution, she paid approximately Rs 88.40 lakh through bank transfers and also transferred two kanals of land via power of attorney, only to later discover alleged tampering in sale deeds and mutation records.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch conducted a house search of Reyaz Ahmad Bhat on July 17, 2025, seizing revenue documents, cheque books, passbooks, ATM cards and electronic devices.

The investigating agency claimed that Bhat and his family operated nearly 20 bank accounts across multiple banks and that transactions amounting to around Rs 13 crore had passed through eight of them. It further alleged the issuance of cheques against insufficient balances.

On that basis, several accounts in the names of Bhat, his wife and children were frozen.

Counsel for the applicants argued that the blanket freezing of accounts had financially crippled the family, including minor children, who had no direct role in the alleged offence. He contended that the investigating agency had not established any legal nexus between many of the accounts and the alleged crime.

The Special Public Prosecutor opposed the plea, arguing that the accused was involved in a major land fraud and that the accounts were instrumental in parking and layering illicit funds. It was submitted that unfreezing the accounts at this stage would jeopardise the investigation.

After perusing the police report and case diary, the court drew a distinction between two categories of accounts.