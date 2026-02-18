ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Orders Trial Of Ex-J&K Bank Chiefs In Backdoor Recruitment Case

Srinagar: In an interesting development in one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most closely watched corruption cases, a Special Anti-Corruption Court in Srinagar has ordered the trial of two former chairmen of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and several officials over alleged illegal appointments. The court held that there is enough evidence to proceed against them for criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The order was passed by Special Judge Anti-Corruption Tasleem Arif, who declined to discharge the accused and instead directed that charges be framed under provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC. The case stems from allegations of backdoor appointments made without following recruitment norms, which investigators say deprived deserving candidates of fair employment opportunities.

The accused include former chairmen Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh and Parvez Ahmed Nengroo, among several senior bank officials and beneficiaries. Other accused named in the charge sheet include Abdul Rouf Bhat, Mohd Maqbool Lone, Mohd Yahya Rafiqui, Syed Irfan Lateef, Mohd Iqbal Wani, Arshid Hussain Dar, Shakoor Ahmed Bhat, Waseem Mehraj, Vagish Chander Sharma, Mohd Ayoub Wanchoo, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, Asif Iqbal Raja, Showkat Ahmed Bhat, Parvaiz Ahmed Baba, Anjum Ara, Faizan Ayaz, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, Abdul Rashid Shigan, Mohd Aslam Ganie, Imran Matoo, and Hameem Nusrat.

According to the prosecution, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered FIR No. 10/2019 after receiving a complaint alleging illegal recruitment of Bank Attendants and Assistant Bank Associates through “backdoor” channels in different branches of the bank. Prosecution alleged that appointments were made without identifying sanctioned vacancies, issuing public advertisements, or following prescribed recruitment rules.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau also alleged that temporary appointments were initially made for 89 days and later regularized despite the absence of vacancies, enabling the appointees to draw salaries exceeding Rs 41 lakh and causing financial loss to the bank while conferring undue benefits on selected individuals.

Counsel for the accused argued that the FIR was based on a pseudonymous complaint and questioned the applicability of anti-corruption laws, contending that the bank is a private entity and its officers cannot be treated as public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They also maintained that temporary appointments were made under administrative provisions and ratified by the bank’s Board of Directors.

However, the court rejected these arguments, emphasizing that the stage of framing charges requires only a preliminary assessment of available evidence.