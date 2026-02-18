Kashmir Court Orders Trial Of Ex-J&K Bank Chiefs In Backdoor Recruitment Case
Former J&K Bank chiefs Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh and Parvez Ahmed Nengroo are accused of making backdoor appointments in the bank without following recruitment norms.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Srinagar: In an interesting development in one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most closely watched corruption cases, a Special Anti-Corruption Court in Srinagar has ordered the trial of two former chairmen of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and several officials over alleged illegal appointments. The court held that there is enough evidence to proceed against them for criminal misconduct and conspiracy.
The order was passed by Special Judge Anti-Corruption Tasleem Arif, who declined to discharge the accused and instead directed that charges be framed under provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC. The case stems from allegations of backdoor appointments made without following recruitment norms, which investigators say deprived deserving candidates of fair employment opportunities.
The accused include former chairmen Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh and Parvez Ahmed Nengroo, among several senior bank officials and beneficiaries. Other accused named in the charge sheet include Abdul Rouf Bhat, Mohd Maqbool Lone, Mohd Yahya Rafiqui, Syed Irfan Lateef, Mohd Iqbal Wani, Arshid Hussain Dar, Shakoor Ahmed Bhat, Waseem Mehraj, Vagish Chander Sharma, Mohd Ayoub Wanchoo, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, Asif Iqbal Raja, Showkat Ahmed Bhat, Parvaiz Ahmed Baba, Anjum Ara, Faizan Ayaz, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, Abdul Rashid Shigan, Mohd Aslam Ganie, Imran Matoo, and Hameem Nusrat.
According to the prosecution, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered FIR No. 10/2019 after receiving a complaint alleging illegal recruitment of Bank Attendants and Assistant Bank Associates through “backdoor” channels in different branches of the bank. Prosecution alleged that appointments were made without identifying sanctioned vacancies, issuing public advertisements, or following prescribed recruitment rules.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau also alleged that temporary appointments were initially made for 89 days and later regularized despite the absence of vacancies, enabling the appointees to draw salaries exceeding Rs 41 lakh and causing financial loss to the bank while conferring undue benefits on selected individuals.
Counsel for the accused argued that the FIR was based on a pseudonymous complaint and questioned the applicability of anti-corruption laws, contending that the bank is a private entity and its officers cannot be treated as public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They also maintained that temporary appointments were made under administrative provisions and ratified by the bank’s Board of Directors.
However, the court rejected these arguments, emphasizing that the stage of framing charges requires only a preliminary assessment of available evidence.
“The court, however, held that at the stage of framing of charge, it is required only to assess whether there exists sufficient material to presume commission of offences, not to conduct a mini-trial,” the judge observed.
The court also said the evidence indicated coordinated wrongdoing among the accused. It noted that the material on record revealed “a thread of concerted common course of action and commonality of design appear prima facie to qualify the entire transaction here.” The court held that the prosecution had established enough preliminary material to warrant a full trial.
“Consistent with the settled legal position and the foregoing discussion, this Court finds from a perusal of the material on record and the preliminary evidence that the prosecution has produced sufficient material furnishing grounds to proceed against the accused,” the court observed.
It further ruled: “Thus, this Court would find sufficient material on record which warrants the framing of charge against the accused and try them for the commission of the aforesaid offences.”
The judge also upheld the validity of prosecution sanction granted by the Chairman and CEO of J&K Bank, affirming that he was the competent authority empowered to authorize prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Investigators alleged that both chairmen used similar methods to appoint individuals without due process, allegedly accommodating relatives and favored candidates. The Anti-Corruption Bureau said these actions bypassed fair competition and created an “illegal practice of clandestinely absorbing undeserving candidates.”
Read More: