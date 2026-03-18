Kashmir Court Jails Man For Cheque Bounce In Property Deal, Orders Rs 18 Lakh Compensation
The judgement was passed in a Rs 9 lakh cheque bounce case over a failed property deal, sentencing a man to one year in jail.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Srinagar: A local in Kashmir has convicted a city resident in a cheque bounce case arising out of a failed property deal worth Rs 9 Lakh. The court, while sentencing him to one year in jail, ordered payment of Rs 18 lakh as compensation to the complainant.
The 27-page judgment was delivered by Special Mobile Magistrate (Passenger Tax) Srinagar, Massarat Jabeen, in a complaint filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act.
Complainant Mohammad Ashraf Wani, a resident of Majid Bagh in Parraypora in Srinagar, was represented by Advocate Kudisfandyar & Associates. The accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Kak from Kantparistan in Safa Kadal, Srinagar, was represented by Advocate Musharaf Baba & Associates.
According to the complaint, the dispute arose from a property transaction near the Municipal Complex at Sarai Bala. Wani claimed he paid Rs 9 lakh to Kak as an advance for the purchase of a shop and a room.
However, the deal did not materialise. The complainant alleged that neither the possession of the property nor the money was handed over.
After repeated demands, Kak issued four cheques amounting to Rs 9 lakh in total. These cheques, dated between October and November 2018, were later dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds.
Despite a legal notice, the accused failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, prompting the complainant to approach the court.
The accused admitted issuing the cheques but denied liability, claiming they were given to a third party and not directly to the complainant. He also argued that there was no direct transaction with Wani.
However, during the trial, multiple witnesses supported the complainant’s version that money had been paid and cheques were issued in connection with the failed deal.
The court also noted that the accused admitted his signature on the cheques and acknowledged the bank return memos.
The court also examined the five essential ingredients required to establish an offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.
On the issue of liability, the court ruled, “The accused person in his statement under Section 242 Cr.PC, as well as the statement under Section 342 Cr.PC admits that he owes money to the complainant.”
“It is clear that the cheques issued by the accused person were in the discharge of liability which had arisen on account of the purchase of land to the complainant,” the court further observed.
Addressing the statutory presumption under the law, the court said, “Once the statutory presumption has been raised in favour of the complainant, the burden of proof now lies upon the accused to rebut the statutory presumption.”
“The accused has failed to discharge the burden of proof that was placed upon him for showing that the cheque in question was not issued for the discharge of a legally recoverable debt or liability,” the judge said.
The court found that all procedural requirements were met. The cheques were presented within validity, returned unpaid due to “exceeds arrangement,” and a legal demand notice was duly issued.
On non-payment after notice, the court said, “It has been proved by the complainant beyond doubt that the accused failed to make the payment within a period of 15 days of the receipt of the demand notice.”
Holding the accused guilty, the court ruled: “The accused is found guilty for the offence punishable under section 138 of the NI Act.”
The court sentenced Kak to one year of simple imprisonment at Central Jail Srinagar. In addition, it imposed a fine of Rs 18 lakh to be paid to the complainant. The court directed that if the amount is not paid, authorities may attach and sell the accused’s properties to recover the compensation.
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