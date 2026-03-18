ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Jails Man For Cheque Bounce In Property Deal, Orders Rs 18 Lakh Compensation

Srinagar: A local in Kashmir has convicted a city resident in a cheque bounce case arising out of a failed property deal worth Rs 9 Lakh. The court, while sentencing him to one year in jail, ordered payment of Rs 18 lakh as compensation to the complainant.

The 27-page judgment was delivered by Special Mobile Magistrate (Passenger Tax) Srinagar, Massarat Jabeen, in a complaint filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act.

Complainant Mohammad Ashraf Wani, a resident of Majid Bagh in Parraypora in Srinagar, was represented by Advocate Kudisfandyar & Associates. The accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Kak from Kantparistan in Safa Kadal, Srinagar, was represented by Advocate Musharaf Baba & Associates.

According to the complaint, the dispute arose from a property transaction near the Municipal Complex at Sarai Bala. Wani claimed he paid Rs 9 lakh to Kak as an advance for the purchase of a shop and a room.

However, the deal did not materialise. The complainant alleged that neither the possession of the property nor the money was handed over.

After repeated demands, Kak issued four cheques amounting to Rs 9 lakh in total. These cheques, dated between October and November 2018, were later dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds.

Despite a legal notice, the accused failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, prompting the complainant to approach the court.

The accused admitted issuing the cheques but denied liability, claiming they were given to a third party and not directly to the complainant. He also argued that there was no direct transaction with Wani.

However, during the trial, multiple witnesses supported the complainant’s version that money had been paid and cheques were issued in connection with the failed deal.