Kashmir Court Acquits Man In 1,008-Capsule NDPS Case After Nearly Five Years Of Trial
Citing a broken chain of custody, the court said that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Acquitting a Sopore man after nearly five years of trial, a Srinagar court has held that serious procedural lapses and a broken chain of custody fatally undermined the prosecution’s case under the NDPS Act.
In a detailed 60-page judgment, the Court of Special Judge, NDPS Cases, Srinagar has acquitted Aamir Hussain Mir of charges under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, holding that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt due to serious contradictions and a broken chain of custody.
Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Dooru Sopore, was arrested on February 4, 2021 during a NAKA checking operation near JVC Hospital, Bemina. According to the prosecution, a police team headed by Inspector Sheikh Aadil intercepted two men who allegedly tried to flee on seeing the police.
Mir was apprehended on the spot, while the second accused, Mudasir Farooq Hajam, son of Farooq Ahmad Hajam, resident of Hajam Mohalla Sopore, allegedly escaped.
Police claimed that Mir was carrying an orange-colored bag containing 42 strips of Spasmoproxyvon Plus capsules, each strip having 24 capsules, totalling 1008 capsules. A docket was prepared at the spot and an FIR was registered under the NDPS Act.
During investigation, the seized material was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The FSL report dated May 25, 2021 stated: “TRAMADOL HYDROCHLORID, DICYCOLMNE HYDROCHLORIDE AND ACETAMINOPHEN WAS DETECTED IN THE EXHIBIT NO. NA-213/21 WHICH IS A NARCOTIC ANALGESIC, ANTI SPASMODIC AND ANTI-PYRETIC DRUG EXCESSIVE USE OF WHICH CAN CAUSE ADDICTION”.
The prosecution also relied on an alleged disclosure statement attributed to Mir, claiming that he and the co-accused were selling drugs among youth in Srinagar.
While Mir faced trial, the second accused, Mudasir Farooq Hajam, could not be apprehended. The court record shows that proceedings under Section 512 CrPC were initiated against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender, and the trial against him was separated from that of Mir.
The judgment clarifies that the acquittal pertains only to Accused No. 1, Aamir Hussain Mir, and that the case against the absconding co-accused remains open in accordance with law. During the trial, the prosecution examined eight witnesses. However, the court found serious inconsistencies in their testimonies.
One of the contradictions related to whether the NAKA was laid on prior information. While one witness stated there was no prior information and the checking was routine, another claimed it was based on “specific information.”
The court also noted that despite the alleged recovery taking place near a busy hospital and market area, no independent civilian witness was associated with the search and seizure. Witnesses admitted there was public movement at the spot.
More significantly, the court found serious flaws in the handling of the seized material.
One prosecution witness admitted in cross-examination: “The bag which has been seized on spot is orange in colour has not been shown in court today. The seized property is not in orange colour bag which have been shown in court today.”
Another witness conceded: “It is true the bag was open and any person can put anything into it and come out from it.”
The investigating officer admitted that the seized material was not sealed at the spot and was only marked as ‘A’. It was later transferred into a white bag. The court also noted a delay of four days before the material was produced before the Executive Magistrate for resealing.
There were contradictions regarding the date of production before the Magistrate. One witness mentioned February 8, 2021, while another referred to February 21, 2021.
The FSL expert, during cross-examination, admitted that no quantitative analysis had been conducted. He could not state whether the recovered substance fell within small, intermediate or commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. He also acknowledged that the sample remained in safe custody for nearly four months before examination.
The court observed that such lapses further weakened the prosecution’s case. The alleged confession made to police was also held inadmissible in view of Section 25 of the Indian Evidence Act.
Framing the central issue, the judge wrote: “I now proceed to deliver this judgment on the singular question: Has the prosecution proved its case against Accused No. 1 beyond reasonable doubt?”
Answering the question, the court held: “Having examined the evidence on record, the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, the legal position, and the applicable judicial precedents, this Court is constrained to hold that the prosecution has failed to prove its case against Accused No. 1 beyond reasonable doubt.”
On the integrity of the seized contraband, the court observed: “The chain of custody in the present case is so thoroughly broken that it is impossible for this Court to be satisfied that the contraband produced in court is the same contraband that was allegedly recovered from the accused.”
The judgment further stated: “These breaks in the chain of custody are not minor irregularities but fundamental defects that go to the root of the matter. When the prosecution cannot even produce the original container from which the contraband was allegedly recovered, and when there are multiple unexplained gaps in custody, the court cannot be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the contraband produced in court is the same contraband that was allegedly recovered from the accused."
