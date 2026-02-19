ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Acquits Man In 1,008-Capsule NDPS Case After Nearly Five Years Of Trial

Srinagar: Acquitting a Sopore man after nearly five years of trial, a Srinagar court has held that serious procedural lapses and a broken chain of custody fatally undermined the prosecution’s case under the NDPS Act.

In a detailed 60-page judgment, the Court of Special Judge, NDPS Cases, Srinagar has acquitted Aamir Hussain Mir of charges under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, holding that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt due to serious contradictions and a broken chain of custody.

Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Dooru Sopore, was arrested on February 4, 2021 during a NAKA checking operation near JVC Hospital, Bemina. According to the prosecution, a police team headed by Inspector Sheikh Aadil intercepted two men who allegedly tried to flee on seeing the police.

Mir was apprehended on the spot, while the second accused, Mudasir Farooq Hajam, son of Farooq Ahmad Hajam, resident of Hajam Mohalla Sopore, allegedly escaped.

Police claimed that Mir was carrying an orange-colored bag containing 42 strips of Spasmoproxyvon Plus capsules, each strip having 24 capsules, totalling 1008 capsules. A docket was prepared at the spot and an FIR was registered under the NDPS Act.

During investigation, the seized material was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The FSL report dated May 25, 2021 stated: “TRAMADOL HYDROCHLORID, DICYCOLMNE HYDROCHLORIDE AND ACETAMINOPHEN WAS DETECTED IN THE EXHIBIT NO. NA-213/21 WHICH IS A NARCOTIC ANALGESIC, ANTI SPASMODIC AND ANTI-PYRETIC DRUG EXCESSIVE USE OF WHICH CAN CAUSE ADDICTION”.

The prosecution also relied on an alleged disclosure statement attributed to Mir, claiming that he and the co-accused were selling drugs among youth in Srinagar.

While Mir faced trial, the second accused, Mudasir Farooq Hajam, could not be apprehended. The court record shows that proceedings under Section 512 CrPC were initiated against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender, and the trial against him was separated from that of Mir.

The judgment clarifies that the acquittal pertains only to Accused No. 1, Aamir Hussain Mir, and that the case against the absconding co-accused remains open in accordance with law. During the trial, the prosecution examined eight witnesses. However, the court found serious inconsistencies in their testimonies.

One of the contradictions related to whether the NAKA was laid on prior information. While one witness stated there was no prior information and the checking was routine, another claimed it was based on “specific information.”

The court also noted that despite the alleged recovery taking place near a busy hospital and market area, no independent civilian witness was associated with the search and seizure. Witnesses admitted there was public movement at the spot.