Kashmir Court Acquits Driver In 2015 Fatal Crash, Says Prosecution 'Miserably Failed' To Prove Negligence
The court noted the absence of corroborative evidence as no passenger from the vehicle was examined or a medical witness produced.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar has acquitted an accused driver in a 2015 road accident case that led to the death of a pedestrian, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish rash and negligent driving beyond a reasonable doubt.
In his 10-page judgment, Third Additional Munsiff/JMIC Srinagar Varun Kumar pointed out several inconsistencies and gaps in the prosecution's case, especially in the testimony of the police witness.
It observed that the witness “has not provided or illustrated as to how the incident occurred, what was the direction of the vehicle, how and from where the vehicle hit and where was the pedestrian plying.”
The court also noted the absence of corroborative evidence. No passenger from the vehicle was examined. No medical witness was produced to validate the injury report.
The case stemmed from an accident on August 30, 2015, at Sonwar Bagh in Srinagar. According to the police, a TATA Matador bearing registration number JK01B-2833, allegedly driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad Peer, hit a pedestrian, Javed Ahmad Bhat of Jogi Lanker Rainawari.
The impact left Bhat critically injured. He was rushed to SMHS Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.
The court noted the prosecution’s version that the accident occurred due to “rash, negligent and careless driving” and that “during treatment this injured left this world forever.”
The prosecution was led by the Union Territory through the SHO of Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar, in FIR No. 108/2015 under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Ranbir Penal Code and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The accused, Peer, is the son of Mohammad Maqbool Peer and a resident of Doogripoora Kalaroos Kupwara, presently residing in Batwara, Srinagar.
During the trial, the prosecution examined only two witnesses.
The first witness, Shahzad Ahmad Bhat, a cousin of the deceased, told the court that he had not witnessed the accident. He stated that he only learned about the incident through a phone call and later saw Bhat's body in the hospital.
He clearly admitted that he “has not seen who was driving the vehicle in question” and “is not an eyewitness to the incident.”
The second witness, a police official posted at Ram Munshi Bagh at the time, claimed that the vehicle was being driven in a rash manner and struck the pedestrian. However, his testimony was found lacking in crucial details.
Relying on settled law, the court emphasised that the mere occurrence of an accident is not enough to establish criminal negligence.
Quoting legal principles, the judge noted that “in the absence of any material on record to presume rash and negligence, the fact of accident ipso facto cannot be presumed.”
After reviewing the evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution failed to meet the required legal threshold.
“...the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case beyond all the reasonable shadows of doubt and since there are doubts lurking in the mind of the court with regard to the prosecution case and its fair investigation, the benefit of which must go to the accused person,” the court ruled.
The court accordingly acquitted Imtiyaz Ahmad Peer and discharged his bail and surety bonds.
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