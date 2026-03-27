ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Acquits Driver In 2015 Fatal Crash, Says Prosecution 'Miserably Failed' To Prove Negligence

Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar has acquitted an accused driver in a 2015 road accident case that led to the death of a pedestrian, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish rash and negligent driving beyond a reasonable doubt.

In his 10-page judgment, Third Additional Munsiff/JMIC Srinagar Varun Kumar pointed out several inconsistencies and gaps in the prosecution's case, especially in the testimony of the police witness.

It observed that the witness “has not provided or illustrated as to how the incident occurred, what was the direction of the vehicle, how and from where the vehicle hit and where was the pedestrian plying.”

The court also noted the absence of corroborative evidence. No passenger from the vehicle was examined. No medical witness was produced to validate the injury report.

The case stemmed from an accident on August 30, 2015, at Sonwar Bagh in Srinagar. According to the police, a TATA Matador bearing registration number JK01B-2833, allegedly driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad Peer, hit a pedestrian, Javed Ahmad Bhat of Jogi Lanker Rainawari.

The impact left Bhat critically injured. He was rushed to SMHS Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The court noted the prosecution’s version that the accident occurred due to “rash, negligent and careless driving” and that “during treatment this injured left this world forever.”

The prosecution was led by the Union Territory through the SHO of Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar, in FIR No. 108/2015 under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Ranbir Penal Code and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused, Peer, is the son of Mohammad Maqbool Peer and a resident of Doogripoora Kalaroos Kupwara, presently residing in Batwara, Srinagar.