Kashmir Court Acquits Accused In Cheque Fraud Case; Raps Police Over Flawed Recovery

Srinagar: Nearly 12 years after two cheques were allegedly stolen and encashed from the account of Current News Service (CNS), a Srinagar court has acquitted the sole accused. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In its 40-page judgment, the Court of 1st Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, presided over by Anjum Ara concluded that the prosecution had failed to establish theft of the cheques, forgery of signatures, or lawful recovery of the alleged stolen amount beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution case arose from a written complaint lodged on June 7, 2014, by Showkat Ahmad Dobi, Manager at CNS, a Srinagar-based news agency. He informed police that two cheques bearing numbers 635843 and 635844 had been used to withdraw Rs 49,000 each from CNS's account at Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Amira Kadal branch, without authorization.

The account belonged to Abdul Rashid Rahi, Chief Editor of CNS, who received SMS alerts about the withdrawals while he was in Jammu. On verification, it was found that no one from the organization had encashed the cheques.

Police registered a case under Sections 420 and 380 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), later adding Sections 467, 468, 471 and 201 RPC following investigation.

The accused, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Wani, son of Gh Hassan Wani and a resident of Pazmulla Salia, Anantnag, was at the time deputed as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) with the Chief Editor.

According to the prosecution, Wani stole two cheques from a cheque book kept in his officer's vehicle, forged signatures, and got the cheques encashed through his minor son. During investigation, police claimed that Rs 80,000 out of the allegedly withdrawn Rs 98,000 was recovered on the basis of his disclosure statement. The remaining Rs 18,000 was allegedly spent.

The case was committed to the Sessions Court in March 2016 and charges were framed on August 24, 2017. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Twelve prosecution witnesses were examined over the course of nearly nine years.

A central plank of the prosecution case was call detail records and CCTV footage from the bank showing the accused's minor son presenting the cheques.

However, the court found that neither the call detail records nor the CCTV footage were supported by a certificate under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act.

Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in Arjun Panditrao Khotkar vs Kailash Kishanrao Gorantyal, the court asserted: "We may reiterate, therefore, that the certificate required under Section 65B(4) is a condition precedent to the admissibility of evidence by way of electronic record… Oral evidence in the place of such certificate cannot possibly suffice as Section 65B(4) is a mandatory requirement of the law."

The court held that the investigating officer had admitted in cross-examination that no certificate under Section 65B had been obtained for either the call records or the CCTV footage.

Observing that the defect was not procedural but fundamental, the judge ruled: "In view of the settled position of law that electronic evidence is admissible only upon strict compliance of Section 65B, the electronic record in the absence of such a certificate is legally inadmissible and cannot be looked into for any purpose. The defect is not a mere procedural irregularity but goes to the root of admissibility."

As a result, the electronic evidence was excluded from consideration.

The prosecution further relied on a disclosure statement allegedly made by the accused in police custody and the subsequent recovery of Rs 80,000 from the CNS office library.

The court examined the testimony of witnesses to the disclosure and recovery, including police officials and a civilian witness. One key witness, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, stated in court that he had not seen the cash and was merely asked to sign papers. He said he did not know from where the police had brought the money.