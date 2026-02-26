ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Acquits 6 In Protest Case After 17 Years; Cites Weak Evidence, Missing UAPA Sanction

Srinagar: Nearly seventeen years after police alleged that a procession in Srinagar’s Solina market raised pro-azadi slogans and circulated secessionist posters, a special court has acquitted six men. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish their involvement beyond reasonable doubt and had not obtained the mandatory sanction required under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In his 17-page judgment, Manjeet Rai, Additional Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA) and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar, held that the case suffered from serious evidentiary gaps including failure of witnesses to identify the accused and absence of independent corroboration.

The prosecution was filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through Police Station Shergarhi, Srinagar, represented by Public Prosecutor Mohd. Saleem Wani. The accused were defended by advocate Shabir Ahmad Bhat and associates.

The case arose from FIR No. 117 of 2009 registered at Police Station Shergarhi. According to the prosecution, on October 22, 2009, police personnel on patrol in Solina market noticed a procession allegedly led by several individuals who were shouting slogans such as “Jabri Nata Tod Do, Kashmir Chod Do,” “Go India Go Back,” and *“Hum Kya Chahte Azadi.”

Investigators alleged that the participants were pasting posters and distributing printed material intended to spread anti-India sentiment and disturb the integrity of the Union. The posters allegedly carried the photograph of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani along with slogans advocating continued struggle.

Following the incident, police registered the FIR under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code for criminal conspiracy.

The charge sheet named nine accused persons: Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Beerwah Budgam; Abdul Hamid Wani son of Mohammad Subhan Wani of Shopian; Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo son of Ghulam Nabi of Nanihal Shopian; Nisar Ahmad Najar son of Abdul Gani of Shopian; Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Shopian; Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Akbar Dar of Pulwama; Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganai of Nadbalgam Anantnag; Mir Hafizullah son of Ghulam Mohammad War of Bonapora Akingam Anantnag; and Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Andrabi son of Abdul Salaam Andrabi of Rathoosa Tral.

During the course of proceedings, Abdul Hamid Wani died before charges were framed, while Bashir Ahmad Dar of Beerwah and Mir Hafizullah died during the trial. The case against them stood abated.

The court framed charges against the remaining accused under Section 13 UAPA and Section 120-B RPC (Ranbir Penal Code). They pleaded not guilty and the prosecution proceeded to examine five witnesses, all of them police officials connected with the investigation.

Among them was SP Feroz Ahmad Qadri, who had taken over the investigation as SDPO Shergarhi. He testified that after the FIR was registered he reached Solina and saw a gathering raising slogans such as “Hum Kya Chahte Azadi, Sheen Ke Lenge Azadi.” He also said that posters allegedly carried by the crowd bore the photograph of Syed Ali Geelani.

However, under cross-examination he acknowledged that he had not personally witnessed the beginning of the incident and had no eyewitness knowledge of who had actually raised the slogans or distributed the posters.

Another witness, ASI Gyas-ud-Din, stated that he had prepared the docket containing the names of the arrested persons and that seizure and arrest memos were drawn. But he admitted that he did not know the accused and could not identify them in court.

A third police witness, Shabir Ahmad, initially supported the prosecution’s version that a procession had raised anti-India slogans and resorted to stone pelting when police arrived. Yet when asked to identify the accused, he failed to recognize any of them and was declared hostile.

The fourth witness, Mohammad Ismail, named some of the accused as leading the crowd but conceded during cross-examination that key documents including the seizure memo had been prepared at the police station rather than on the spot.