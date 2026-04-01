Kashmir Couple Chargesheeted Under UAPA For Links To Separatist Group Led By Asiya Andrabi
The case was registered based on "reliable information”, suggesting the accused were allegedly involved in a planned conspiracy with members of Asiya Andrabi-led DeM.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against a Kulgam couple under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, alleging links with the banned Dukhtran-e-Millat (DeM) and accusing them of using social media platforms to spread false and separatist narratives.
The chargesheet was filed before the court of the special judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar in connection with FIR No. 05/2025 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar, the CIK statement said. The special agency identified the accused as Dr Umer Farooq Bhat of Bugam, Kulgam, and his wife, Shahzada Akther.
According to CIK, the case was registered based on what it described as “credible and reliable information”, suggesting Shahzada was allegedly involved in a planned conspiracy with members of Asiya Andrabi-led DeM. The agency said her husband allegedly aided her in creating and circulating false and distorted narratives about the situation in Kashmir.
CIK said the investigation found that the two allegedly misused social media platforms, including encrypted messaging applications, to manipulate facts and spread misleading information.
The content, according to the agency, was allegedly aimed at promoting secessionist and separatist sentiment and fostering disaffection against the Union of India.
In its statement, CIK further alleged that the accused circulated material intended to create disharmony among religious groups, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order. The agency said such activities posed a serious threat to peace and sovereignty.
After completing the investigation, CIK said it had gathered sufficient evidence to support charges under Sections 152 and 62(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.
The chargesheet has now been placed before the competent court for judicial determination, the statement said.
CIK said it remains committed to safeguarding national security and maintaining public order, adding that action would continue against individuals and networks involved in activities that threaten the country’s unity and integrity.
This comes about a week after Kashmiri separatist leader Andrabi was awarded a life term while her colleagues Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen were sentenced to 30 years in jail by a Delhi court.
On March 24, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh awarded life imprisonment to Andrabi under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a total fine running into several lakhs.
Under Section 18 of UAPA, Andrabi was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. In case of non-payment, she will undergo an additional one year of imprisonment. For criminal conspiracy under Section 120B IPC, she was awarded life imprisonment. She also received 10 years of simple imprisonment each under Sections 38 and 39 of UAPA, along with fines.
The court further sentenced Andrabi to five years each under Sections 153A and 505 IPC, along with fines and default sentences. Under Section 121A IPC, she was awarded life imprisonment and a fine, with an additional term in default. Her co-accused, Fehmeeda and Nahida, were sentenced to 30 years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Section 18 of UAPA. They were also awarded 30 years under Section 120B IPC. Both received 10 years each under Sections 38 and 39 of UAPA, along with fines.
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