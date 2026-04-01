ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Couple Chargesheeted Under UAPA For Links To Separatist Group Led By Asiya Andrabi

Srinagar: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against a Kulgam couple under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, alleging links with the banned Dukhtran-e-Millat (DeM) and accusing them of using social media platforms to spread false and separatist narratives.

The chargesheet was filed before the court of the special judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar in connection with FIR No. 05/2025 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar, the CIK statement said. The special agency identified the accused as Dr Umer Farooq Bhat of Bugam, Kulgam, and his wife, Shahzada Akther.

According to CIK, the case was registered based on what it described as “credible and reliable information”, suggesting Shahzada was allegedly involved in a planned conspiracy with members of Asiya Andrabi-led DeM. The agency said her husband allegedly aided her in creating and circulating false and distorted narratives about the situation in Kashmir.

CIK said the investigation found that the two allegedly misused social media platforms, including encrypted messaging applications, to manipulate facts and spread misleading information.

The content, according to the agency, was allegedly aimed at promoting secessionist and separatist sentiment and fostering disaffection against the Union of India.

In its statement, CIK further alleged that the accused circulated material intended to create disharmony among religious groups, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order. The agency said such activities posed a serious threat to peace and sovereignty.

After completing the investigation, CIK said it had gathered sufficient evidence to support charges under Sections 152 and 62(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.